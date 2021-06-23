Cancel
Agriculture

Epicuriosity 101: Fresh street corn for a sweet, spicy summer

The State Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet corn is one of the most popular fresh vegetables sold during summer. And we Illinoisans are right inside the middle of the Corn Belt. But that Corn Belt is mainly dent corn, or field corn, grown for feeding livestock. I was surprised to learn that Illinois is not one of the top producers of sweet corn sold on the cob. That title goes to Florida, oddly enough, although the Midwest does grow the most sweet corn used for processing. So there is a good chance that bag of corn you have in the freezer was grown “locally.” I guarantee the fresh corn at the farmers market was grown very close to home.

