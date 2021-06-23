Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

IMF announces debt relief package for Sudan

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has announced a debt relief package for Sudan, a key step in helping the country as it tries to rejoin the global economy after years of isolation. In a statement distributed late Tuesday, the fund said that it had obtained enough pledges from more than 100 member countries to finance the debt relief package of some US$1.4 billion. This will help to erase debts Sudan owed to the IMF, but also other lending institutions. Sudan’s joint military-civilian government, which has ruled the African country after a 2019 popular uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir has taken a series of bold steps to try to revive a battered and distorted economy.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Debt Relief#Sudan#Debts#Imf#Ap#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Related
Worldorlandoadvocate.com

Quitting IMF Program Not Possible Now: Pakistan Finance Minister

- Advertisement - ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has indicated the nation cannot come out of theInternational Monetary Fund program and agreed to review the Federal Board of Revenue’s powers of arresting taxpayers in consultation with senators. “It is not possible to get out of the International Monetary Fund program at this...
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

Sudan Protesters Demand Govt Resign Over IMF-backed Reforms

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of major cities on Wednesday to demand the government's resignation over IMF-backed economic reforms seen as too harsh, AFP correspondents said. "We want the fall of the regime" and "No to (IMF) policies", shouted demonstrators who massed outside the presidential palace in...
POTUSWashington Post

IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria

CAIRO — The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions said...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

U.S. Treasury welcomes Sudan clearance of $1.4 billion in IMF arrears

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it welcomed Sudan's clearance of about $1.4 billion in arrears to the International Monetary Fund, paving the way for the first phase of debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative. Treasury said in a statement that it committed to...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sudan confirmed eligible for debt relief under HIPC initiative: official

Jun. 29—KHARTOUM — Sudan has reached the decision point and is now eligible for debt relief under the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decided on Monday. "The Executive Board of the IMF has approved Sudan entry into HIPC — the Decision Point," wrote Magdi...
Indiaeturbonews.com

Response to India Tourism relief package fast and furious

There is mixed reaction in the travel trade on the India Tourism relief measures announced by the Finance Minister to revive tourism. The general feeling is that it is too little, too late, although it does recognize that the industry is not totally orphaned.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Guest view: A debt relief plan for green recovery

KARACHI/LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The soothing calm and palpable enthusiasm in debt markets is deceiving. Developing and emerging economies, which suffered a large-scale withdrawal of international capital at the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, have seen investors return. But a rise in commodity prices and more favourable bond market conditions may provide only temporary relief. These countries will be hamstrung in their attempts to mobilise the resources necessary for a green and inclusive recovery that puts them back on a track to meet their climate and development goals.
World104.1 WIKY

Sudan crosses last hurdle towards debt relief – Sudanese official

(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt. A...
Asiawkzo.com

Malaysia PM announces $36 billion aid package

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will roll out a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package to help the economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday. The government will also implement a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit, he said in...
Economydallassun.com

India joins OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India and the majority of the members OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting adopted yesterday's high-level statement containing an outline of a consensus solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, informed Ministry of Finance on Friday.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend production pact

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is pushing back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022. Sunday's rare statement reveals the country’s frustration with the group. The Emirati Ministry of Energy called the proposal to extend the current agreement for the entirety of 2022 without raising its own production quota “unfair." One of the group’s largest producers, the UAE is seeking to increase its oil output and expand its petroleum industry — setting up a contest with ally and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has led efforts to keep a tight lid on production.
Africaalbuquerquenews.net

UN, African Union Peacekeepers Hand Over 14 Darfur Bases to Sudan

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Fourteen bases that had been run jointly by the United Nations and the African Union in Sudan's Darfur region for 13 years are now under Sudan's control and to be used by local populations. The recent official handover comes in accordance with a framework agreement signed on...
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia, which holds the EU’s six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday. It was not immediately...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Judge Blocks $4 Billion Debt Relief Program for Minority Farmers

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a part of the Biden administration's federal stimulus relief package that forgave agricultural debts to farmers of color. A white farmer named Scott Wynn of Jennings, Florida, in May had challenged U.S. President Joe Biden's plans as he faced farm...
Indiawcn247.com

Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than a million people have started planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state. It's part of an annual campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. The planting, which began Sunday, spans 68,000 villages and 83,000 forest sites in the northern Uttar Pradesh state. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations took part. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.