Hungary's PM uses soccer to push vision of right-wing Europe

By JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long used soccer to advance his right-wing politics. Now widespread international criticism of a new law seen as targeting the LGBT community has turned this month’s European Championship into a major stage for his challenge to Europe’s liberal values. Last week, the Hungarian Parliament approved a bill that bans sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. Human rights groups have denounced it, and Munich officials called for the stadium to be lit up with rainbow colors when Germany plays Hungary on Wednesday. But European soccer’s governing body denied the request. The controversy has turned the game into a symbolic showdown between competing visions for the future of Europe.

