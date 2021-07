Twitter launched two new features on Tuesday – Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows – that allow select users to monetise audience support by charging money from others on the platform for access to their special content.Ticketed Spaces, the company said, can help users earn money from exclusive live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces.According to the social media giant, the Super Follows feature, first announced in February, helps select users earn monthly revenue from any special “extra level” of content and “interaction as a monthly subscription.”“Starting today, you can apply to be one of the first to try Ticketed Spaces and...