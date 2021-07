With the 2021 NBA Draft approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers will have several options when it comes to their selection at No. 22. The Lakers could look to move the pick in a potential deal in order to address some of the roster needs they have, but they should seriously consider keeping it as they do not have much young talent in the pipeline. Outside of Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles lacks any developmental players for the future and this draft is an excellent opportunity to find someone for the long haul.