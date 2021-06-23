Zack Wheeler’s weakest outing in years overshadowed by Nationals-Phillies sticky stuff drama
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler’s poor performance for the Phillies was buried by the drama of Tuesday night’s game. While all eyes were focused on manager Joe Girardi’s and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer’s argument, Wheeler (5-4) had the shortest outing of his Phillies career, pitching for just three innings and allowing three runs, six hits and a walk. It was his shortest start since June 19, 2017.www.nj.com