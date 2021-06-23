Zack Wheeler’s weakest outing in years overshadowed by Nationals-Phillies sticky stuff drama

Zack Wheeler has been the Phillies‘ saving grace this season, the one starter they can count on each week to go out to the mound and dominate. Before 2021, Wheeler had never finished a season with an ERA under 3.31 in any year in which he started at least 16 games (every season except 2020, for obvious reasons). In his first 16 starts this season, Wheeler has a 2.20 ERA over 106 1/3 innings and leads all of MLB with 130 strikeouts. He’s gone at least six innings in all but three of his starts. has at least six strikeouts in all but two of them, and hasn’t allowed a home run in 11 of 16 games.