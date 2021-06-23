Cancel
MLB

Zack Wheeler’s weakest outing in years overshadowed by Nationals-Phillies sticky stuff drama

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 days ago


PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler’s poor performance for the Phillies was buried by the drama of Tuesday night’s game. While all eyes were focused on manager Joe Girardi’s and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer’s argument, Wheeler (5-4) had the shortest outing of his Phillies career, pitching for just three innings and allowing three runs, six hits and a walk. It was his shortest start since June 19, 2017.

NJ.com

NJ.com

