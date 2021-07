Manchester United had a very disappointing end to last season having lost the Europa League final to former Arsenal manger Unai Emery’s Villarreal in an epic penalty shoot-out. On the plus side a lot of Manchester United players have performed well at this summers tournament and the Red Devils did finish a respectful second in the Premier League table. If the Old Trafford club can recruit well over the summer, they mightn’t be far off mounting a Premier League challenge…