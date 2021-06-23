Cancel
Science

The place of millet in food globalization during Late Prehistory as evidenced by new bioarchaeological data from the Caucasus

By Lucie Martin, Erwan Messager, Giorgi Bedianashvili, Nana Rusishvili, Elena Lebedeva, Catherine Longford, Roman Hovsepyan, Liana Bitadze, Marine Chkadua, Nikoloz Vanishvili, Françoise Le Mort, Kakha Kakhiani, Mikheil Abramishvili, Giorgi Gogochuri, Bidzina Murvanidze, Gela Giunashvili, Vakhtang Licheli, Aurélie Salavert, Guy Andre, Estelle Herrscher
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo millets, Panicum miliaceum and Setaria italica, were domesticated in northern China, around 6000 BC. Although its oldest evidence is in Asia, possible independent domestication of these species in the Caucasus has often been proposed. To verify this hypothesis, a multiproxy research program (Orimil) was designed to detect the first evidence of millet in this region. It included a critical review of the occurrence of archaeological millet in the Caucasus, up to Antiquity; isotopic analyses of human and animal bones and charred grains; and radiocarbon dating of millet grains from archaeological contexts dated from the Early Bronze Age (3500–2500 BC) to the 1st Century BC. The results show that these two cereals were cultivated during the Middle Bronze Age (MBA), around 2000–1800 BC, especially Setaria italica which is the most ancient millet found in Georgia. Isotopic analyses also show a significant enrichment in 13C in human and animal tissues, indicating an increasing C4 plants consumption at the same period. More broadly, our results assert that millet was not present in the Caucasus in the Neolithic period. Its arrival in the region, based on existing data in Eurasia, was from the south, without excluding a possible local domestication of Setaria italica.

#Food History#Cas#Caucasus Mountains#Staple Food#Data Mining#The European Neolithic#Eurasian#Phytoliths
Science
ScienceEurekAlert

New findings unveil a missing piece of human prehistory

A joint research team led by Prof. FU Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences sequenced the ancient genomes of 31 individuals from southern East Asia, thus unveiling a missing piece of human prehistory. The study was published in Cell on...
EnvironmentNature.com

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Controversy remains over the climate consistency of finance flows despite its centrality in the Paris Agreement (Article 2.1(c)). Two main interpretations dispute the goal’s reach, threatening its transformational potential. If left unresolved, the controversy may also mask trade-offs, allowing for unintentional harm to countries already vulnerable to climate change. Here we build on four methods to show that Art. 2.1(c) comprises a new meaning of ‘finance’ under the United Nations negotiations. In contrast to climate finance provision to developing countries (Art. 9), the climate consistency of finance flows represents a purpose that relies on support and action to transform the global financial system. Implementation of Art. 2.1(c) requires engagement by governments and non-state actors, including the financial sector. While solutions for Art. 2.1(c) will need to be adequate for countries’ contexts, accounting of trade-offs should ensure some level of convergence towards a global, timely and equitable progress towards climate consistency of finance flows.
EnvironmentNature.com

High Mountain Asian glacier response to climate revealed by multi-temporal satellite observations since the 1960s

Knowledge about the long-term response of High Mountain Asian glaciers to climatic variations is paramount because of their important role in sustaining Asian river flow. Here, a satellite-based time series of glacier mass balance for seven climatically different regions across High Mountain Asia since the 1960s shows that glacier mass loss rates have persistently increased at most sites. Regional glacier mass budgets ranged from −0.40 ± 0.07 m w.e.a−1 in Central and Northern Tien Shan to −0.06 ± 0.07 m w.e.a−1 in Eastern Pamir, with considerable temporal and spatial variability. Highest rates of mass loss occurred in Central Himalaya and Northern Tien Shan after 2015 and even in regions where glaciers were previously in balance with climate, such as Eastern Pamir, mass losses prevailed in recent years. An increase in summer temperature explains the long-term trend in mass loss and now appears to drive mass loss even in regions formerly sensitive to both temperature and precipitation.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic methods reveal independent demographic histories despite strong morphological conservatism in fish species

Human overexploitation of natural resources has placed conservation and management as one of the most pressing challenges in modern societies, especially in regards to highly vulnerable marine ecosystems. In this context, cryptic species are particularly challenging to conserve because they are hard to distinguish based on morphology alone, and thus it is often unclear how many species coexist in sympatry, what are their phylogenetic relationships and their demographic history. We answer these questions using morphologically similar species of the genus Mugil that are sympatric in the largest coastal Marine Protected Area in the Tropical Southwestern Atlantic marine province. Using a sub-representation of the genome, we show that individuals are assigned to five highly differentiated genetic clusters that are coincident with five mitochondrial lineages, but discordant with morphological information, supporting the existence of five species with conserved morphology in this region. A lack of admixed individuals is consistent with strong genetic isolation between sympatric species, but the most likely species tree suggests that in one case speciation has occurred in the presence of interspecific gene flow. Patterns of genetic diversity within species suggest that effective population sizes differ up to two-fold, probably reflecting differences in the magnitude of population expansions since species formation. Together, our results show that strong morphologic conservatism in marine environments can lead to species that are difficult to distinguish morphologically but that are characterized by an independent evolutionary history, and thus that deserve species-specific management strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered 3D nanocomposite based on gold nanoparticles and gelatin nanofibers for bone regeneration: in vitro and in vivo study

The main aim of the present study was to fabricate 3D scaffold based on poly (l-lactic acid) (PLLA)/Polycaprolactone (PCL) matrix polymer containing gelatin nanofibers (GNFs) and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) as the scaffold for bone tissue engineering application. AuNPs were synthesized via the Turkevich method as the osteogenic factor. GNFs were fabricated by the electrospinning methods and implemented into the scaffold as the extracellular matrix mimicry structure. The prepared AuNPs and Gel nanofibers were composited by PLLA/PCL matrix polymer and converted to a 3D scaffold using thermal-induced phase separation. SEM imaging illustrated the scaffold's porous structure with a porosity range of 80–90% and a pore size range of 80 to 130 µm. The in vitro studies showed that the highest concentration of AuNPs (160 ppm) induced toxicity and 80 ppm AuNPs exhibited the highest cell proliferation. The in vivo studies showed that PCL/PLLA/Gel/80ppmAuNPs induced the highest neo-bone formation, osteocyte in lacuna woven bone formation, and angiogenesis in the defect site. In conclusion, this study showed that the prepared scaffold exhibited suitable properties for bone tissue engineering in terms of porosity, pore size, mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and osteoconduction activities.
ScienceNature.com

Acetylcholinesterase and monoamine oxidase-B inhibitory activities by ellagic acid derivatives isolated from Castanopsis cuspidata var. sieboldii

Among 276 herbal extracts, a methanol extract of Castanopsis cuspidata var. sieboldii stems was selected as an experimental source for novel acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors. Five compounds were isolated from the extract by activity-guided screening, and their inhibitory activities against butyrylcholinesterase (BChE), monoamine oxidases (MAOs), and β-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE-1) were also evaluated. Of these compounds, 4′-O-(α-l-rhamnopyranosyl)-3,3′,4-tri-O-methylellagic acid (3) and 3,3′,4-tri-O-methylellagic acid (4) effectively inhibited AChE with IC50 values of 10.1 and 10.7 µM, respectively. Ellagic acid (5) inhibited AChE (IC50 = 41.7 µM) less than 3 and 4. In addition, 3 effectively inhibited MAO-B (IC50 = 7.27 µM) followed by 5 (IC50 = 9.21 µM). All five compounds weakly inhibited BChE and BACE-1. Compounds 3, 4, and 5 reversibly and competitively inhibited AChE, and were slightly or non-toxic to MDCK cells. The binding energies of 3 and 4 (− 8.5 and − 9.2 kcal/mol, respectively) for AChE were greater than that of 5 (− 8.3 kcal/mol), and 3 and 4 formed a hydrogen bond with Tyr124 in AChE. These results suggest 3 is a dual-targeting inhibitor of AChE and MAO-B, and that these compounds should be viewed as potential therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
SoftwareTimes Union

Keep on Smiling: Canada ties for 1st place in global customer service study in the Smile category with data contributed by Intouch Insight

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. In a year where service standards took a back-seat to the health and safety of customers and employees, businesses had no choice but to find new ways of engaging and building personal connection with those they serve. Through it all, Canadian businesses continued to perform exceedingly well on the international stage. For a second year in a row, Canada comes in on top, tied for first place in the Smile category, one of three areas of focus in the annual study comparing customer service standards across 25 different countries.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Influence of acetylene on methane–air explosion characteristics in a confined chamber

To study the impact of acetylene on methane explosions, the safe operation of coal mines should be ensured. In this paper, a 20 L spherical tank was used to study the explosive characteristics of acetylene–methane–air mixture. In addition, the GRI-Mech3.0 mechanism was used to study the chemical kinetic mechanism for the mixed gas, and the effect of adding acetylene on the sensitivity of methane and the yield of free radicals was analysed. The results show that acetylene can expand the scope for methane explosion, lower the lower explosion limit, and increase the risk of explosion. Acetylene increases the maximum explosion pressure, laminar combustion rate and maximum pressure rise rate for the methane–air mixture while shortening the combustion time. Three combustion modes for the acetylene–methane–air mixture were determined: methane-dominated, transitional and acetylene-dominated combustion modes. Chemical kinetic analysis for the mixed gas shows that as the volume fraction of acetylene increases, the generation rate for key free radicals (H*, O* and OH*) gradually increases, thereby increasing the intensity of the explosive reaction. The results from this research will help formulate measures to prevent coal mine explosion accidents.
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of a novel brown algal genus and species Setoutiphycus delamareoides (Phaeophyceae, Ectocarpales) from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan

We describe a new genus and species of brown algae from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan. This species is similar to Delamarea in gross morphology and anatomy, but distinctive in having longer thalli with rare branching and shorter cortical cells. In culture, pluri-zoids derived from plurilocular zoidangia on the erect thalli developed into filamentous gametophytes bearing ectocarpoid plurilocular zoidangia, but also formed parenchymatous erect thalli of sub-sympodial growth similar to Trachynema often having branches, and formed lateral and terminal plurilocular zoidangia. Molecular phylogenies using concatenated chloroplast and mitochondrial gene sequences showed the new alga nested in the clade composed of ectocarpalean genera with diffuse growth, parenchymatous thalli, and multiple chloroplasts, but this species is distinctive. Therefore, we propose Setoutiphycus delamareoides gen. & sp. nov. for this new alga, and provisionally place it in Chordariaceae, Ectocarpales. The Seto Inland Sea repeatedly dried during sea level regressions during glacial periods, and the present sea level recovered after the last glacial maximums (LGM), ca. 10,000 years ago. Therefore, it is unlikely that the species evolved within this area. Its distribution in the area may be explained as a remnant population that survived in refugia in southern Japan during the LGM.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
WildlifeNature.com

Revisiting a GWAS peak in Arabidopsis thaliana reveals possible confounding by genetic heterogeneity

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have become a standard approach for exploring the genetic basis of phenotypic variation. However, correlation is not causation, and only a tiny fraction of all associations have been experimentally confirmed. One practical problem is that a peak of association does not always pinpoint a causal gene, but may instead be tagging multiple causal variants. In this study, we reanalyze a previously reported peak associated with flowering time traits in Swedish Arabidopsis thaliana population. The peak appeared to pinpoint the AOP2/AOP3 cluster of glucosinolate biosynthesis genes, which is known to be responsible for natural variation in herbivore resistance. Here we propose an alternative hypothesis, by demonstrating that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering association can be wholly accounted for by allelic variation in two flanking genes with clear roles in regulating flowering: NDX1, a regulator of the main flowering time controller FLC, and GA1, which plays a central role in gibberellin synthesis and is required for flowering under some conditions. In other words, we propose that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering-time association may be yet another example of a spurious, “synthetic” association, arising from trying to fit a single-locus model in the presence of two statistically associated causative loci. We conclude that caution is needed when using GWAS for fine-mapping.
ScienceNature.com

Central amygdala micro-circuits mediate fear extinction

Fear extinction is an adaptive process whereby defensive responses are attenuated following repeated experience of prior fear-related stimuli without harm. The formation of extinction memories involves interactions between various corticolimbic structures, resulting in reduced central amygdala (CEA) output. Recent studies show, however, the CEA is not merely an output relay of fear responses but contains multiple neuronal subpopulations that interact to calibrate levels of fear responding. Here, by integrating behavioural, in vivo electrophysiological, anatomical and optogenetic approaches in mice we demonstrate that fear extinction produces reversible, stimulus- and context-specific changes in neuronal responses to conditioned stimuli in functionally and genetically defined cell types in the lateral (CEl) and medial (CEm) CEA. Moreover, we show these alterations are absent when extinction is deficient and that selective silencing of protein kinase C delta-expressing (PKCδ) CEl neurons impairs fear extinction. Our findings identify CEA inhibitory microcircuits that act as critical elements within the brain networks mediating fear extinction.
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
EnvironmentNature.com

Madden-Julian oscillation winds excite an intraseasonal see-saw of ocean mass that affects Earth’s polar motion

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 139 (2021) Cite this article. Strong large-scale winds can relay their energy to the ocean bottom and elicit an almost immediate intraseasonal barotropic (depth independent) response in the ocean. The intense winds associated with the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Maritime Continent generate significant intraseasonal basin-wide barotropic sea level variability in the tropical Indian Ocean. Here we show, using a numerical model and a network of in-situ bottom pressure recorders, that the concerted barotropic response of the Indian and the Pacific Ocean to these winds leads to an intraseasonal see-saw of oceanic mass in the Indo-Pacific basin. This global-scale mass shift is unexpectedly fast, as we show that the mass field of the entire Indo-Pacific basin is dynamically adjusted to Madden-Julian Oscillation in a few days. We find this large-scale ocean see-saw, induced by the Madden-Julian Oscillation, has a detectable influence on the Earth’s polar axis motion, in particular during the strong see-saw of early 2013.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
HealthNature.com

Adaptive brain activity changes during tongue movement with palatal coverage from fMRI data

Successful adaptation to wearing dentures with palatal coverage may be associated with cortical activity changes related to tongue motor control. The purpose was to investigate the brain activity changes during tongue movement in response to a new oral environment. Twenty-eight fully dentate subjects (mean age: 28.6-years-old) who had no experience with removable dentures wore experimental palatal plates for 7 days. We measured tongue motor dexterity, difficulty with tongue movement, and brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging during tongue movement at pre-insertion (Day 0), as well as immediately (Day 1), 3 days (Day 3), and 7 days (Day 7) post-insertion. Difficulty with tongue movement was significantly higher on Day 1 than on Days 0, 3, and 7. In the subtraction analysis of brain activity across each day, activations in the angular gyrus and right precuneus on Day 1 were significantly higher than on Day 7. Tongue motor impairment induced activation of the angular gyrus, which was associated with monitoring of the tongue’s spatial information, as well as the activation of the precuneus, which was associated with constructing the tongue motor imagery. As the tongue regained the smoothness in its motor functions, the activation of the angular gyrus and precuneus decreased.
HealthNature.com

Association of fish consumption with risk of all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality: an 11-year follow-up of the Guangzhou Biobank Cohort Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Whether fish consumption is associated with all-cause, cardiovascular (CVD), ischemic heart disease (IHD) and stroke mortality remains inconclusive. We examined the association of fish consumption with all-cause, cardiovascular (CVD), ischemic heart disease (IHD) and stroke mortality in older men and women in south China.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Solar energy and regional coordination as a feasible alternative to large hydropower in Southeast Asia

Strategic dam planning and the deployment of decentralized renewable technologies are two elements of the same problem, yet normally addressed in isolation. Here, we show that an integrated view of the power system capacity expansion problem could have transformative effects for Southeast Asia’s hydropower plans. We demonstrate that Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia have tangible opportunities for meeting projected electricity demand and CO2 emission targets with less hydropower than currently planned—options range from halting the construction of all dams in the Lower Mekong to building 82% of the planned ones. The key enabling strategies for these options to succeed are solar PV and regional coordination, expressed in the form of centralized planning and cross-border power trading. The alternative expansion plans would slightly increase the cumulative costs (up to 2.4%), but substantially limit the fragmentation of additional river reaches, thereby offering more sustainable pathways for the Mekong’s ecosystems and riparian people.

