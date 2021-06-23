‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler ecstatic to play Snow White in Disney remake: ‘I have manifested my entire life’

Recently, a name went viral on TikTok and getting much attention from the TikTok users and local people. The name is Mayengg03. The reason is that she shared a horrific video on her TikTok account. In the video, someone is chopping off the head. Since the video went viral, everyone is very shocked to see that video. The TikTok users have created a buzz about the video. The video is getting so many views. On the other hand, this video has raised many questions and queries about the reality of the movie. In this post, the viewers will all the information about the viral video and also about the matter.