Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler ecstatic to play Snow White in Disney remake: ‘I have manifested my entire life’

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘And then he will carry me away to his castle, where we will live happily ever after.’ Rachel Zeglar, star of ‘West Side Story’ will play Snow White in Disney’s remake.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Evan Hansen#West Side Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Cast As Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

There's been a lot of positive chatter surrounding Rachel Zegler's work as Maria in Steven Spielberg's retelling of West Side Story, and it's clear she's about to hit the big time. After recently landing a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the actress is now being lined up to take on the title role in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake.
MoviesNBC Connecticut

Rachel Zegler Cast as ‘Snow White' in Disney's Live-Action Movie

Rachel Zegler's Disney wish is about to come true. The "West Side Story" actress has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, her rep and Disney confirmed to E! News. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, according to Deadline. Director...
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

TikTok Girl Decapitated: TikTok Girl Head Chopped Off Video Explained! (Updated)

Recently, a name went viral on TikTok and getting much attention from the TikTok users and local people. The name is Mayengg03. The reason is that she shared a horrific video on her TikTok account. In the video, someone is chopping off the head. Since the video went viral, everyone is very shocked to see that video. The TikTok users have created a buzz about the video. The video is getting so many views. On the other hand, this video has raised many questions and queries about the reality of the movie. In this post, the viewers will all the information about the viral video and also about the matter.
Family RelationshipsGizmodo

The Addams Family Character Posters Are Here!

The Addams Family 2 character posters are here! From the looks of it, the entire family is on vacation. In addition to the characters, the voice actors are on display as well. The cast is super stacked with A-list stars like Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Javon Walton (Pugsley), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Bette Midler (Granny), and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
MoviesVice

Wes Anderson and Tilda Swinton are making a new movie together

Nature is healing: Tilda Swinton, arthouse cinema’s reigning queen, is on her way back to Cannes Film Festival, where she’s set to appear in no fewer than five (!) movies. That list includes a Colombian ghost story called Memoria, the second part to Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir and, perhaps most excitingly, the new Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch, in which she stars alongside Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and a whole bunch of other familiar faces. But in a Variety interview tied to the festival, she revealed that plans for a new film were already in the works. Yes, another Tilda and Wes collaboration is on the way, and it’s set to shoot in Spain.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie Lands a Writer, Tilda Swinton to Star in Another Wes Anderson Movie and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. The next Star Wars script: While the Star Wars franchise has been limited to streaming television series lately, the next feature film installment is fueling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has hired Love and Monsters and Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-writer Matthew Robinson, to handle script duties on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will be at the helm as the first woman director of a Star Wars movie. This will be the first theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it is currently due to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2023.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gets a new trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the fourth and final instalment in the Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which sees Drac and his monster pals transformed into humans when Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray goes haywire; check it out here…. Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 7/2/21: Disney Jr. ; Disney+ ; AppleTV+

A new mission finds the Bad Batch helping a former enemy. This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith. The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad,...
Moviespopoptiq.com

15 Movies Similar to Donnie Darko

When Donnie Darko first came out, people were amazed at its storyline. Directed by James Richard Kelly, it traces the troubled life of a teenage boy who was traumatized as the result of a horrific accident. Even though he escapes unharmed, he suffers a series of nightmarish hallucinations involving an imaginary man named “Frank” who wears a rabbit costume and commands him to do his evil bidding.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer makes Dracula human again

Mark it in your calendars – we’re heading back to Transylvania in October. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has a new trailer, promising another family horror movie, this time with an exotic holiday to boot. When testing a new invention, Professor Van Helsing manages to turn Johnny into a dragon, and the...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...