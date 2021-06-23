‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler ecstatic to play Snow White in Disney remake: ‘I have manifested my entire life’

Nature is healing: Tilda Swinton, arthouse cinema’s reigning queen, is on her way back to Cannes Film Festival, where she’s set to appear in no fewer than five (!) movies. That list includes a Colombian ghost story called Memoria, the second part to Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir and, perhaps most excitingly, the new Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch, in which she stars alongside Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and a whole bunch of other familiar faces. But in a Variety interview tied to the festival, she revealed that plans for a new film were already in the works. Yes, another Tilda and Wes collaboration is on the way, and it’s set to shoot in Spain.