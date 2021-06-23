EOG Resources Stock Has Peaked

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.85.