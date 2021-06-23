EOG Resources Stock Has Peaked
The shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) have gained 70% this year as the WTI benchmark surged from $50/bbl in early January to $70/bbl at present. The company’s premium drilling strategy has led to a 24% operating cost reduction in the past few years. Thus, returns on capital employed improved despite a downward trend observed in benchmark prices last year. The company has targeted lower capital spending this year while keeping its total production volume comparable to 2019 levels. Notably, the EIA expects benchmark prices to decline by next year as OPEC+ increases production – limiting further upside in EOG Resources stock.www.forbes.com