EOG Resources Stock Has Peaked

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) have gained 70% this year as the WTI benchmark surged from $50/bbl in early January to $70/bbl at present. The company’s premium drilling strategy has led to a 24% operating cost reduction in the past few years. Thus, returns on capital employed improved despite a downward trend observed in benchmark prices last year. The company has targeted lower capital spending this year while keeping its total production volume comparable to 2019 levels. Notably, the EIA expects benchmark prices to decline by next year as OPEC+ increases production – limiting further upside in EOG Resources stock.

www.forbes.com
