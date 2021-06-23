Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SimpleNexus integrates with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service to give lenders a simpler, faster way to verify borrower assets, income and employment

By SimpleNexus
Washington Times-Herald
 11 days ago

LEHI, Utah, June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment using a single embedded service.

www.washtimesherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Lenders#Loan Application#Borrowers#Simplenexus#Mvs#Mastercard#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Pos#Gse#Digital#Finicity Chief Product#S1 Connect#Synergy One#Llc#Eclose#Fintech#Api#Send2press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Real Estateslenterprise.com

How do the changes in the investment property lending rules affect local investors?

The demand for housing in Utah is high, thanks to a strong economy and job market that attract people to, and keep people in, the Beehive State. Economic forecasters foresee the demand continuing to grow as the population continues to swell, making investment properties, such as apartment complexes and rentals, a promising venture. However, a tightened federal lending rule could present challenges for investors, in that it could make getting mortgage loans for these types of properties more difficult and, in many instances, more expensive.
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

Mortgage Servicers Brace for Fallout as Covid Bailout Comes to an End

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Apiture Platform Aims To Help Underserved Market

Apiture is involved in an effort to provide banking services to reach an underserved market. In February, the Wilmington-based financial technology company announced a partnership with ALTA Banking Services to launch ALTA’s new banking platform and the ALTA Prepaid Mastercard. The new package uses Apiture’s Xpress digital banking platform. Based...
Credits & Loanstheislandnow.com

5 Best No-Credit-Check Loans in 2021

When you have the inside scoop on the best no-credit-check loans, you can get your hands on the short-term loan you need without having to go through a credit report inspection. This could be the most convenient and guaranteed option if you have a credit score that leaves you unqualified...
Personal Financemartechseries.com

Jungo’s Integration with LendingPad Further Streamlines the Mortgage Process

Jungo is now fully integrated with LendingPad, a cloud-based loan origination system designed by lending professionals. With the Jungo and LendingPad LOS Sync, loan originators can work more efficiently to serve their clients. This LOS Sync features increased connectivity and security, customizable field mapping, and realtor and co-borrower contact creation.
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Can a 40-year mortgage save failing borrowers?

On the heels of the July 4 Independence Day weekend celebration, this fall we get to add a loan term extension up to 40 years for a category of failing borrowers. Yes, really. Ginnie Mae, the principal financing arm for government mortgages from agencies like the Federal Housing Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs, issued a press release on June 25 announcing a 40-year mortgage securitization pool without any loan size limitations.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

FHFA Adjusts Flex-Mod Terms for Borrowers in Freddie and Fannie Mortgages

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has made changes to loan modification terms for COVID-19-impacted borrowers with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac needing payment reduction for successful home retention. The updated terms are specifically for borrowers with permanent COVID-19 hardships and respond to the unprecedented nature of...
Real EstateForbes

What Business Owners Should Understand About Their Mortgage Lender Options

CEO of GreenFlow Financial Corp., overseeing the company's operations and growth strategies. Changes in customer behavior, maintaining an efficient supply chain and enduring through lockdowns and government restrictions are only a few of the challenges that business owners have to deal with to financially thrive. The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has reported that nearly 239,000 businesses are at risk of permanently closing due to the impacts of Covid-19. Now the question is, who can help business owners with their financial problems?
Real EstateArkansas Online

Mortgage leeway offered for covid-hit borrowers, HUD says

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance -- a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment -- can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

CFPB Adds Safeguards for Mortgage Borrowers Exiting Covid Relief

Nearly 1 million borrowers set to exit Covid-19 relief programs. Homeowners who entered into mortgage forbearance agreements during the Covid-19 pandemic will have extra protections under a rule the CFPB says will prevent a wave of foreclosures next year. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday completed temporary rules requiring...
Real Estatemoney.com

The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage

If you’re thinking about refinancing your home loan, consider switching to a new mortgage lender. “Lender allegiance can backfire if you don’t shop around to see if there are better rates,” says Heather McRae, a senior loan officer at Chicago Financial Services. That’s especially true in today’s refi market, where lenders are aggressively competing to woo customers.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

New American Funding Offers ReFi Option For Low-Income Borrowers

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac offer a new refinance option for eligible borrowers with incomes at or below 80% of the area’s median income. A new Fannie Mae program allows borrowers to refinance with New American Funding, the independent mortgage lender. Eligible borrowers must have mortgages backed by either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac with incomes at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
Softwarenationalmortgagenews.com

How mortgage lenders are thinking about staffing for rest of 2021

The majority of mortgage lenders plan to expand or hold current staff levels in 2021, even in the face of declining origination activity, two recent reports found. About 54% of both underwriters and processors said they will increase their 2021 headcounts and 47% of loan closers will do the same, according to McLagan Data & Analytics. Concurrently, only 2% of underwriters and 3% of both processors and closers expect staffing cuts over the remainder of the year, despite recent cuts to annual volume forecasts. Even with reduced activity ahead, firms are staffing up to work through the high volume from the first half of the year.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

'Credit washing' scams harm lenders and honest borrowers

In the debate about credit reporting accuracy, there’s a common assertion given as fact: No one can erase bad credit information from their credit report if that information is accurate. Unfortunately, this is a myth. Removing negative information from your credit report is entirely possible and is, in fact, a booming business. It’s a scam that disadvantages identity theft victims and harms the ability of lenders to accurately underwrite loans, and it’s time for policymakers to act.
Technologymortgageorb.com

SimpleNexus POS Technology Now Includes Integration with Finicity MVS

SimpleNexus says its mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform now has an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) – a tool that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment. Without leaving the SimpleNexus mobile app, borrowers can use MVS to complete asset, income and employment verification...