The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees authorized six new leadership roles across several departments, the district announced in a press release June 30. Robert Bayard will be the new deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district following the retirement of Steven Ebell, who held the position previously. Ebell played a role in CCISD approving $2 million in state funding to provide resources for students in a variety of English language arts and English as a Second Language classrooms back in February. Bayard previously served as the chief technology officer.