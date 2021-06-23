Cancel
Education

Four lucky kids will win $1,000 just for reading this summer. State libraries offer incentives.

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 11 days ago
Kentucky is offering financial incentives for children to do some summer reading.

Four Kentucky children will each win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library, the state said Tuesday.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and KY Saves 529 launched the “Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes.” Sponsored by the state, KY Saves 529 helps people save for their education.

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at: http://kysaves.com/gowild.

The sweepstakes, which runs through Aug. 13, will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky youngsters 18 or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
552
Post
2M+
Views
Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

