Kentucky firefighter accused of embezzling more than $1,600 from youth softball team

A Kentucky firefighter has been arrested after he allegedly stole more than $1,600 from the youth softball team he coaches.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Michael Garrett, 34, was arrested by Nicholasville police Friday and charged with theft of more than $500.

He was arrested after the parents of team members complained to the police about the missing money. Arrest records report that Garrett allegedly took the money dedicated to the softball team he managed and used the money for his own benefit

Garrett was reportedly the only person who had access to the softball team’s bank account, which contained more than $1,600.

A Lexington firefighter, Garrett is on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation, according to officials with the Lexington Fire Department. Garrett is a Nicholasville resident.