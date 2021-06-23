Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

We've Been Saying the Olympic Games Are Dead for Decades. Here's Why They Keep Going

By Ideas
TIME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior writer and correspondent at 60 Minutes, L. Jon Wertheim is the author of “Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days that Changed Sports and Culture.”. It’s a reasonable inquiry. The Tokyo Olympics, already postponed for a year because of COVID-19, are scheduled to commence on July 23, under fraught circumstances. With Japan in a state of emergency, and the Japanese healthcare system stressed to the breaking point, an overwhelming majority of its citizenry has voiced strenuous objection to the country continuing to host the Olympics.

time.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Peter Ueberroth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Rio Olympics#Japanese#Newsweek#Israeli#Canadians#U S Dream Team#Coke#Kodak#Abc#Soviets#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Pepsi
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I was born with six fingers... it's why I've got a good grip!': GB champion gymnast Joe Fraser has been somersaulting since he was five and the Olympics have always been his dream

Joe Fraser wakes up each morning to a reminder of his date with destiny. 'In the corner of my bedroom I have got the Olympic rings on a white board and an arrow pointing to a countdown clock, so I know how long I've got keep working,' the world champion gymnast explains to Sportsmail. 'I thought it would be nice to see the dream as well as think about it all the time.'
Basketballsemoball.com

US men seeking 4th consecutive Olympic basketball gold

Kobe Bryant, a few months before he died, made an appearance at the Basketball World Cup in China and was asked about the future of USA Basketball. Kobe Bryant, a few months before he died, made an appearance at the Basketball World Cup in China and was asked about the future of USA Basketball.
SportsCosmopolitan

Here’s Why the Tokyo Olympics Aren’t Allowing Athletes’ Parents to Attend the Games

Going to the Olympics is just about every athlete’s major goal in life, right? And although it’s super exciting as a fan to see their favorite Olympian-in-training moving up the ranks to get to the main stage—a feat that takes four years’ worth of hard work before before they even see the Games—it’s even more exciting for the parents who actually go to the Olympics with their child. But sadly, this won’t be the case for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as family members and friends of athletes (as well as spectators) are banned from attending this year.
Public HealthCouncil on Foreign Relations

Here’s Why Tokyo Is Hosting the Summer Olympics Despite COVID-19

The challenge of hosting the Olympic Games in Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic has confounded Japan’s government, but postponing the Olympics further does not seem to be an option. Why is Japan going ahead with the Summer Olympics?. Japan’s Olympics bid was about so much more than hosting the summer...
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Olympics: Brianna McNeal, U.S. hurdle champion, will not compete in Games after five-year ban is upheld

American Olympic hurdler Brianna McNeal wont be allowed to defend her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics. The star lost her appeal of a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules on Friday, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. The decision means she will not be able to race in the 100-meter hurdles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, an event she won at the last Olympics.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Simone Biles' Athleta Edit Deserves a Gold Medal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Before Simone Biles heads to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games, she's making sure...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
makeuseof.com

Twitter Blue Is Now Available. Here's Why We Hate It...

Twitter Blue is a subscription to upgrade your experience on Twitter. According to Twitter, it provides subscribers the chance to customize the app and make it more expressive. Here’s a deep dive into all the reasons these aesthetic changes aren’t worth it. Twitter Blue Is Here. Twitter Blue is a...
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Vinicius will not go to the Olympic Games

Five players from the Real Madrid They will go this summer with their respective teams to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In addition, of the three Spanish summoned – Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Jesús Vallejo-, they have also been summoned by their countries Take Kubo and Reinier. Brazil had also summoned Vinicius, but finally he has not received authorization from the club to attend the Olympic event.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s mother?

AMERICA'S fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Tokyo games in July but will now serve a 30-day suspension. Who is Sha'Carri Richardson's mother?. Richardson, who was called a "gold-medal favorite"...
NBApsu.com

NBA 2K22 Release Date Leaked As September 10, Cover Stars Revealed

2K Sports is remaining tight-lipped about the NBA 2K22 release date, but that hasn’t stopped details from leaking online ahead of an official announcement. According to the image posted below, the game will launch on September 10 and includes Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as its cover athletes. None of this has been officially confirmed yet, but it looks pretty legit.
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...