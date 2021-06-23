We've Been Saying the Olympic Games Are Dead for Decades. Here's Why They Keep Going
A senior writer and correspondent at 60 Minutes, L. Jon Wertheim is the author of “Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days that Changed Sports and Culture.”. It’s a reasonable inquiry. The Tokyo Olympics, already postponed for a year because of COVID-19, are scheduled to commence on July 23, under fraught circumstances. With Japan in a state of emergency, and the Japanese healthcare system stressed to the breaking point, an overwhelming majority of its citizenry has voiced strenuous objection to the country continuing to host the Olympics.time.com