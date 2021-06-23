We've Been Saying the Olympic Games Are Dead for Decades. Here's Why They Keep Going

Going to the Olympics is just about every athlete’s major goal in life, right? And although it’s super exciting as a fan to see their favorite Olympian-in-training moving up the ranks to get to the main stage—a feat that takes four years’ worth of hard work before before they even see the Games—it’s even more exciting for the parents who actually go to the Olympics with their child. But sadly, this won’t be the case for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as family members and friends of athletes (as well as spectators) are banned from attending this year.