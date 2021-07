In 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in France. As the A-list couple celebrates their anniversary, take a walk down memory lane with them. Sophie Turner has officially been a “J-sister” for two years. The Game of Thrones actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, celebrated the important occasion on June 29 by revealing never-before-seen photos from their opulent wedding. Sophie and Joe each published two Instagram posts, possibly to signify how long they’ve been married. Sophie’s first photo was shot as the newlyweds walked down the aisle after their wedding ceremony in France in 2019.