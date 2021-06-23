Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Inside the Biden Administration’s Grassroots Push to Get America Vaccinated

By Abigail Abrams/Texarkana, Texas, Alana Abramson
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Howard is standing at a makeshift pulpit under an overpass preaching about the COVID-19 vaccine. The pastor of a congregation he calls Church Under the Bridge, which serves the homeless of Texarkana, Texas, Howard delivers a crucial message: he got the shot. He admits that science and the authorities aren’t yet 100% sure about “the long-term effects of this thing,” and emphasizes that every person can make up their own mind. But he says his own decision to get vaccinated was a response to a question posed by a core tenet of Christianity: “Will it help my neighbor?”

time.com
Community Policy
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Christus Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Church Under The Bridge#Christianity#Community Corps#Biden Administration#Americans#Cdc#Nih#Surgeon#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

America’s Vaccine Future Is Fragmenting

Last winter, when vaccines were still incredibly scarce in the United States, Ashish Jha told The Atlantic that he was feeling optimistic about summer: By July 4, Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, expected enough people to be vaccinated that he could host a backyard barbecue. Indeed, Jha confirmed to me this week, he will be grilling burgers and hot dogs for friends this Fourth of July. He had predicted back in the winter that guests would still need to mask up indoors, but even that feels unnecessary now. “Fifteen, 20 vaccinated people inside my house, if it starts raining, feels very safe,” he said.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci takes vaccination push to TikTok

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious diseases expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , joined several TikTok influencers in a series of conversations this week in an effort to increase youth vaccination rates across the nation. Fauci's appearances come as the White House and the Department of...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

America fails to reach Biden’s July 4th COVID vaccination goal

While the jobs report provided another sign of the administration's push to revitalize the economy, President Biden is coming up short of his goal to have 70% of American adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July. So far, 67% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Christina Ruffini reports.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden nominates Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany

President Biden nominated University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany, the White House announced Friday. Why it matters: Biden maintains ties to the University of Pennsylvania, where he accepted an honorary professorship after leaving the White House in 2017. She would be the first woman to hold the position if confirmed, Politico notes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar plan won’t curb violence in America

President Biden knows crime is a problem — with homicides up 25% in 2020 and early data showing another huge increase over last year in early 2021. If trends hold, America will see 25,000 killings in 2021 — the highest total in our history. But the White House’s solution papers over the real and immense challenge of curbing violence in America.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Liberals sour on Bernie

Some progressives are distancing themselves from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — leader of their revolution. The big picture: Three factors are fueling the shift. Some feel he's not pushing President Biden far enough to the left anymore. Some believe his time as the movement leader has simply passed. Some fear tying their brand to Sanders is a gift to opponents to weaponize in crowded primaries or in general elections — and they're instead weighing the merits of aligning more directly with Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration to send COVID vaccines to Peru and Pakistan

WASHINGTON June 28 (Reuters) - (In June 28 item, corrects number of doses going to Pakistan to 2.5 mln not 1.5 mln) The Biden administration is shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to Peru and 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's and Harris's policies are crippling America

It was said of Winston Churchill in the interregnum between the two world wars, “His judgment is bad, but his instincts are good. He seems to know what is important.” In this way, former President Donald Trump is similar. Churchill intuitively understood that the storm that would become World War...
POTUSWashington Post

Housing crisis poses crucial test for Biden administration’s economic plans

The Biden administration mounted an aggressive push reshaping national housing policy in a span of 48 hours this past week, replacing a key regulator and pushing a flurry of other changes to try to address growing concerns within and outside the White House about a housing crisis for millions of renters and vulnerable Americans.