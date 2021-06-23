2 Dyersburg men arrested on drug and weapons charges, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tenn. arrested two men on drug and weapons charges.

Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., officers responded to the Greentree Apartments in reference to a possible auto burglary in progress, police said.

Officers discovered two men, identified as Marcus Parr, 27, and Dekotta Stover, 22, both of Dyersburg, standing by a vehicle.

The man started to walk away when officers approached.

Police said an officer saw a handgun and other items laying under the front bumper of the vehicle.

Both men were detained. During a search, Parr was found to be in possession of a handgun, police said.

Stover was wearing a dark ski mask on top of his head.

Other items found under the vehicle included suspected methamphetamine and a set of scales, police said.

Officers also discovered the gun found under the vehicle was reported stolen out of Dyer County.

Both weapons and suspected drugs were seized. The pair were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property under $1,000.

Police said Stover has an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were jailed pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.