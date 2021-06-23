Cancel
Kentucky State

Officials: Overhauling Kentucky’s outdated technology for jobless claims could take years

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 11 days ago
Overhauling Kentucky’s outdated technology for processing jobless claims could take up to three years, the state’s labor secretary said Tuesday as lawmakers delved into problems with the pandemic-stressed unemployment insurance system.

The state is in the “latter stages” of selecting a contractor to take on the task of “reworking and rebuilding” the claims-processing system, Labor Secretary Larry Roberts said.

“If we can modernize our system, that’s going to make a big difference,” Roberts told the legislative task force that began reviewing problems with the unemployment system.

In the meantime, Kentucky labor officials are looking for ways to make more immediate improvements, he said. That’s because of the longer timeline needed to replace the system’s antiquated computer system, which is expected to cost around $40 million.

“It may take two to three years to make that an outcome,” Roberts said.

Like other states, Kentucky was overwhelmed by record waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians found themselves in limbo for months as they waited for their jobless claims to be processed. Even with most virus restrictions now lifted, lawmakers continue to forward complaints from constituents awaiting jobless aid.

The legislative review comes amid a transition at the Labor Cabinet. Roberts is retiring at the end of June, and Gov. Andy Beshear selected veteran state official Jamie Link as the next cabinet secretary. Roberts declined to talk to reporters after his appearance before the legislative task force.

The task force’s co-chairman, Republican Rep. Russell Webber, urged cabinet leaders to seek business sector input to “get it right the first time” in reworking the unemployment system.

“I don’t want to see us repeat the last year again, with a system that was overwhelmed,” he said.

Tom Underwood, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told lawmakers that the pandemic had “laid bare across state government how archaic the IT systems are.” He urged lawmakers to allocate federal relief money to update the technology systems. The legislature’s next regular session will begin in early January.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
