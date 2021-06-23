Jaguar Intersects Significant Sulphide Mineralization at Corrego Brandao

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that it has received the final assay results from the Southern Start Pit whereby all assay results have now been received for forty five diamond core drill holes for 2345.95 m in and just beneath the La India Starter Pits. The two planned high-grade Starter Pits (up to 35 m deep), the Northern and Southern Starter Pits, have now been drill tested at 25 m by 25 m spacing. These results will be used to estimate an updated mineral resource and reserve. In summary, the infill drilling programme has confirmed that the La India Starter Pits, which sit within the fully permitted La India Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, contain approximately 447Kt at 4.17g/t gold for 59,672 oz contained gold within 35m of surface will be targeted early for extraction. The drill assay results further derisk the project ahead of production.