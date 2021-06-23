Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Jaguar Intersects Significant Sulphide Mineralization at Corrego Brandao

albuquerqueexpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce that reconnaissance drilling at its Corrego Brandão discovery project ('CB'), has intersected a significant sulphide mineralized zone grading 11.25gt Au over 3.8m within a wider mineralized zone grading 4.63gt Au over 12.45m. CB is located near the Caeté Complex 'CCA Plant' in Minas Gerais, Brazil where ore from its operating mine, Pilar is processed (please see Press Release dated 15th February 2021 and Figure #1).

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Law#Corrego Brandao#Jaguar Mining Inc#Cb#Fcb017#Archean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay Results Received from Drilling La India Starter Pits

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that it has received the final assay results from the Southern Start Pit whereby all assay results have now been received for forty five diamond core drill holes for 2345.95 m in and just beneath the La India Starter Pits. The two planned high-grade Starter Pits (up to 35 m deep), the Northern and Southern Starter Pits, have now been drill tested at 25 m by 25 m spacing. These results will be used to estimate an updated mineral resource and reserve. In summary, the infill drilling programme has confirmed that the La India Starter Pits, which sit within the fully permitted La India Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.9Mt at 3.1 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, contain approximately 447Kt at 4.17g/t gold for 59,672 oz contained gold within 35m of surface will be targeted early for extraction. The drill assay results further derisk the project ahead of production.
Economydallassun.com

Murchison Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at Least 1.7 km at the PYC Target on Its 100% Owned Hpm Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that Murchison field geologists have recently identified significant sulphide mineralization on surface at Murchison's PYC showing over a strike length in excess of 1.7 km . This initial work indicates that PYC is highly prospective for potentially economic low-grade but high-tonnage of semi-massive Ni-Cu-Co-bearing sulphide mineralization. It is located approximately 8 km from existing power and rail infrastructure. Prior to completion of this field program, PYC had only been tested with two short drill holes in 2001 and 2009. These two holes respectively intersected 18.5 and 12.0 metres of disseminated to semi-massive sulphides grading 0.26% nickel, 0.13% copper and 500 ppm cobalt and 0.27% nickel, 0.20% copper and 500 ppm cobalt. Historic grab samples collected by Falconbridge in 1999 at PYC assayed as high as 0.76% Ni and 0.93% Cu.
Economydallassun.com

Talisker Intersects 0.8 g/t Gold Over 130.9 Metres of Intrusion-hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block, Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). Today's release includes results from hole SB-2021-030, which returned a 130.9 metre interval of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 0.8 g/t gold. This interval follows last week's announcement of 106.75 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold, confirming the excellent grade continuity in hole SB-2021-026. The grade consistency is related to a high-density, fracture-controlled vein network hosted within a granite. To date, seven holes have intersected the granite in the Pioneer Block, with another two holes currently being drilled. More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the intrusive hosting these broad zones at Pioneer.
Economyresourceworld.com

Magna Mining’s Initial 2021 Drilling Intersects 33.8 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization

Magna Mining Inc. [TSXV: NICU] announced drill results for the first two drill holes at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drillhole MMC-21-15 intersected 0.51% Nickel Equivalent over 33.8 metres in the Gap Zone, thereby supporting the Company’s thesis that the existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate can be expanded in this near-surface part of the Shakespeare deposit.
Industrymining.com

Vale autonomous trucks have hauled 100Mt at Brucutu

Vale’s (NYSE: VALE) driverless trucks achieved a major milestone this week as they have moved 100 million tonnes of material since first introduced at the company’s Brucutu iron ore mine in 2016. The amount of ore transported is equivalent to the weight of 35,000 major soccer stadiums like the Maracanã,...
Businessdallassun.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Bandla was fascinated with sky from beginning'

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Sirisha Bandla is brave, strong in decision making, and has been fascinated by the sky from the beginning, said Dr Ragaiah, the grandfather of the aeronautical engineer who will fly into space on July 11, adding that he wished her a successful return to land.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ("Terra Capital") has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pacific island nation Nauru rejects Chinese undersea cable

Honiara, [Solomon Islands], July 5 (ANI): The Pacific island nation of Nauru rejected a low bid of undersea communications network amid security concerns. Solomon Times reported that the US and its Pacific allies have voiced concerns that cables laid by China would be vulnerable to breaches of the cable by the Chinese.
Economydallassun.com

Usha Resources Announces Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('USHA' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 435,227 Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

S. Korea's foreign reserves fall to 454.11 bln USD in June

SEOUL, July 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's foreign reserves fell in June after logging a record high in the previous month, central bank data showed Monday. Foreign currency reserves amounted to 454.11 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, down 2.35 billion dollars from the record high of 456.46 billion dollars tallied a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Esports crypto streaming service turns bandwidth into profits

Theta is blockchain project underpins a peer-to-peer video streaming network that offers rewards to many of its 1 million monthly users in exchange for unused bandwidth. Theta's market value has swelled to around $6 billion, putting it in the ranks of the top 20 digital tokens. Unlike many other leading...
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Stock markets in Asia hesitant, Nikkei 225 loses 185 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday in a quiet day's trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 led the losers with a 185.09 points or 0.64 percent loss, to close out at 28,598.19. The Shanghai Composite in China advanced 15.53 points or 0.44 percent to 3,534.29. The Australian...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's box office hits 28 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue topped 28 billion yuan (about 4.33 billion U.S. dollars) as of Monday afternoon this year. The milestone this year hit almost a month later than in 2019, when the same total was achieved on June 6, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese regulator targets US-listed tech firms

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): A day after Chinese Cybersecurity Review Office ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing, the regulator announced on Monday that it will investigate job recruiting platform Boss Zhipin, and two commercial freight platforms, over national security concerns. A notice by the Chinese regulator...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1000 GMT, July 5

SEOUL -- South Korea's imported car sale fell in single digit last month, marking the first slide this year, industry data showed Monday. The number of imported vehicles sold here was 26,191 in June, down 4.2 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA). (S. Korea-Car-Sales)