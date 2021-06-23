Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

COVID live updates: Vaccination benefits outweigh risks of rare heart condition, CDC researchers say

By Aidin Vaziri, Lauren Hernández, Rita Beamish,
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health regulators anticipate adding warnings for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in light of reports of heart inflammation in a small number of teens and young adults after vaccination. Data shows Bay Area businesses in poorer, Black and Latino areas benefited less from PPP loans than rich white areas. Dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID-19 . And San Franciscans struggling to pay rent will get another six-month reprieve in an extended city eviction moratorium.

www.sfchronicle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yolo, CA
State
Nevada State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Missouri State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Living Conditions#Age Discrimination#Covid#Cdc#Latino#San Franciscans#Pan#Cabinet#Pta#The Associated Press#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
PPP
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
AARP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...