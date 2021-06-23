COVID live updates: Vaccination benefits outweigh risks of rare heart condition, CDC researchers say

Federal health regulators anticipate adding warnings for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in light of reports of heart inflammation in a small number of teens and young adults after vaccination. Data shows Bay Area businesses in poorer, Black and Latino areas benefited less from PPP loans than rich white areas. Dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID-19 . And San Franciscans struggling to pay rent will get another six-month reprieve in an extended city eviction moratorium.