Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.