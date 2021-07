Child Tax Credit money is set to go out next month, and those who are looking to opt out of the direct payments need to inform the IRS of their decision. The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package, increased the amount of the Child Tax Credit and instructed the IRS to send the payments out on a monthly basis. Those payments will begin July 15. The IRS has released two new tools for taxpayers to check their eligibility and to choose to receive their credit amount as a lump sum after they file their taxes next year, as has traditionally been the case.