MJ Harvest Purchases Domain Name MJHI.com to Support Marketing Objectives as MJ Harvest's Portfolio Company PPK Investment Group Unveils New Products

 12 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that it has purchased the domain name MJHI.com which will become an important tool in the company's marketing plan going forward. The corporate name of MJ Harvest Inc. has become synonymous with the letters MJHI not only because of the company's stock symbol, but because investors and consumers are frequently using the acronym of MJHI when conversing with MJ Harvest's corporate officers and directors. As more customers and investors find the company's and PPK's products on the Internet, it has become important to re-brand the company's website at the domain of MJHI.com.

