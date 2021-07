Using impact indicators and tilt sensors on packages enables companies to constantly check up on their items to make sure they're still in top condition. Mass production of goods, the rise of ecommerce, and express shipping have made efficient logistics more crucial than ever. Over the years, we've adopted new and more efficient ways for quality control of goods during the manufacturing process. When it comes to storage, we've also come up with new technologies to store all kinds of goods in special conditions. But when it comes to shipping and handling, these days there are lots of things that can still go wrong that can affect your company performance, customer satisfaction, and of course, sales.