We all have that one person in our life that is totally obsessed with a celebrity and would practically do anything to be them. (For me, that famous human is Zendaya. No shame here.) And if that certain someone is a megafan of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, then you've hit the gift-giving pot of gold because I'm here to show you all the things they'd love to receive that are connected to the star herself. Below you'll find a ton of Meghan Markle-inspired gifts—aka a few of her most favorite fashion and beauty finds—that'll have them thanking you for the rest of time.