Due to Covid, no foreigners to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Olympic Committee met on Monday to announce that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic in Japan, only 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed for fans in stadiums holding 10,000 people. The decision was announced following meetings with the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo's government and the Japanese...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
