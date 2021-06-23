The Duchess of Abercorn's pearls are latest of her collection to be auctioned at Christie's

Tomos Parry, the chef/patron of Brat x Climpson’s Arch, approaches our table. ‘Well, you were prescient,’ I say, in a congratulatory sort of way. He looks utterly baffled. I ask how the staff are coping with life coming back to restaurants. ‘They got used to going to bed at 10pm,’ he says. It is 13 April, the second day since the stay-at-home orders eased to allow dining at restaurants – as long as you sit outside. All over London, canopies have been thrown up, sections of streets commandeered for tables, chairs and umbrellas, and terraces discovered in places historically just used for bins. But Parry was ahead of them all – he went al fresco last summer, returning to the forecourt of the coffee roastery Climpson & Sons in Hackney to relive his first residency there.