The Duchess of Abercorn's pearls are latest of her collection to be auctioned at Christie's

tatler.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a proud Anglo-Russian who counted the Imperial Royal Family and celebrated author Alexander Pushkin as her ancestors, it is is unsurprising that Alexandra Anastasia, Duchess of Abercorn, cultivated an impeccable collection of artworks and jewellery from her grandparents' homeland. Yet aside from her numerous pieces from the celebrated Russian jeweller Fabergé, the Duchess also had a penchant for pearls, with three of her necklaces making up Christie's next Handbags and Jewellery auction.

