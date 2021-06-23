GMA Pet of the Week: Keeta

Our GMA Pet of the Week is Keeta.

She is a snow white beauty who deserves her fairy "tail" ending.

"This absolutely gorgeous girl has come a long way! She came to Acadiana Animal Aid with some skin issues but she is on the mend. Keeta is ready for a lifetime of love and happiness.

Acadiana Animal Aid

She has a gentle, playful spirit and is learning how to enjoy life. It is wonderful to see the progress she is making! She would make a fantastic companion and we can't wait to see her fully blossom when she gets into a home where she's loved abundantly!

If you're interested in adopting this snow white beauty, put in your adoption application at https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt and our team can set up an appointment for you to meet her. She is even more stunning in person and deserves that fairytail!"