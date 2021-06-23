Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

GMA Pet of the Week: Keeta

By Katie Lopez
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLELH_0acqKEm100

Our GMA Pet of the Week is Keeta.

She is a snow white beauty who deserves her fairy "tail" ending.

"This absolutely gorgeous girl has come a long way! She came to Acadiana Animal Aid with some skin issues but she is on the mend. Keeta is ready for a lifetime of love and happiness.

Acadiana Animal Aid

She has a gentle, playful spirit and is learning how to enjoy life. It is wonderful to see the progress she is making! She would make a fantastic companion and we can't wait to see her fully blossom when she gets into a home where she's loved abundantly!

If you're interested in adopting this snow white beauty, put in your adoption application at https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt and our team can set up an appointment for you to meet her. She is even more stunning in person and deserves that fairytail!"

Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Love And Happiness#Acadiana Animal Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Pets of the week: Otis and Daisy

This week we’re featuring Otis and Daisy, two dogs who came to the shelter as strays. No one has come forward to claim them so they are looking for a fresh start. When a stray animal comes to the shelter we wish they could tell us their story. We’re sure 3-and-a-half-year-old Otis would have quite a story to tell, based upon the missing fur on his back and neck.
Petssanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ulysses

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
PetsKTVN.com

Pet Of The Week: Hufflepuff

The Pet of the Week is Hufflepuff, an orange female tabby with a sweet and loving personality!. Like the Harry Potter house she is named after, Hufflepuff is a patient and loyal cat. Hufflepuff is considered a senior cat at eight years old, but she is still so playful!. She...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Arlo

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Arlo. He is a 1 year old Siberian Husky mix that weighs 71 lbs. Arlo is a big, handsome guy with two different colored eyes who’s very playful and active. And he’s been with us for too long!! The easiest way to this boys’ heart is with a long run or hike followed by a game of tug and then a romp through the doggy pool. He is an extremely lovable diamond in the rough and just needs someone who will put in the time to get to know him and make him feel comfortable, and once he gets to know you he’ll be best your best friend forever. He’s great on walks, loves other dogs and his adorable personality has made him a staff and volunteer favorite.
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Flora and Jeffrey

Flora is a 2-year-old, wirehaired pointing griffon mix brought in when no owner could be found. She was quite shy but is learning to trust. She’s active and looking for a family with patience as she continues to learn basic commands and how to walk on a leash. She would love another dog for a playmate, but would prefer a home with no small animals. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
PetsArizona Daily Sun

Pets of the Week: Gosalyn and Launchpad

Gosalyn and Launchpad thought the 'black cats are less likely to be adopted' saying was a myth until they realized they've been waiting three weeks to find their forever homes! Can you believe it?. This brother-sister duo are about 3 months old. They love to explore, hunting imaginary mice throughout...
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: Princess Peach

The Animal League Adoption Center – Princess Peach. Princess Peach is a 15-month-old kitty looking for her forever family. She is a gorgeous girl, with bright and beautiful green eyes, according to the Animal League. “My friends say that I am bit of a social butterfly and that l like...
PetsRegister Citizen

Pet of the week: Dorothy

This little fuzz ball is Dorothy. She’s so fluffy because she’s an Angora mix rabbit. That also means she will need lots of brushing in her new home to prevent knots in her fur and keep her looking and feeling her best. Dorothy enjoys playing with toys, munching on her dark leafy greens, snacking on the occasional bit of fruit for dessert, and being with people. She’s even okay with being held for a short period of time, even though she’d rather be on the ground exploring. Dorothy wants to be your only bunny so that she can get all the attention. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Jughead is a cute and fun little guy who was born April 7, 2021. Veronica, a sweet and playful kitty, was also born...
PetsWXII 12

Noon Pet Of The Week: Ella

Casey Crossan with SPCA Of The Triad joined us today virtually with Miss Ella the female pup who needs a great home! For more information please call or visit SPCA OF The Triad.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Pet of the Week: Porpentina

QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — Meet our Pet of the Week!. Porpentina is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair looking for the perfect home!. Staff at the Quincy Humane Society say she is quite loveable and enjoys exploring and playing with her feline friends. Quincy Humane Society has a full free roaming adult...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Pet of the Week: John Dory

EUGENE, Ore. – John Dory is a handsome gray and white tuxedo cat who is so friendly he will walk right up to you and ask to be petted. John Dory has a great purr and likes to rub his head against everyone he meets. Before he arrived at Greenhill Humane Society he lived as an abandoned stray in a neighborhood. One resident tried to give him a home, but when his cat and John Dory did not get along, the man decided to take John Dory to Greenhill so he can find a permanent home.
Petsmooresvilletribune.com

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

“Holy Guaco-Molly! Molly is a beautiful 9-month-old female black and tan hound who is ready for adventures with you! She loves romping around the yard with other dogs, snuggling on the couch and using that hound sniffer of hers! She’s looking for an active family and she’d definitely benefit from a big fenced yard. Apply to adopt Molly at RescueRanchAdoptions.com.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Pet of the week is a guinea pig

Animal: Brownie, 1-year-old guinea pig; No. 724059. Where: San Diego Humane Society, Escondido Campus, 3500 Burnet Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Adoption fee: $30, includes spay/neuter; microchip with lifetime registration, vet exam. Profile: Brownie will need a large enclosure and plenty of time outside of...
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

CAPA Pet of the Week: Paisley

Paisley is a 2-year-old female, white and tan pit bull terrier and Queensland heeler mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Paisley’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA). The Santa Barbara...
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Gilbert is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old Lab mix whose favorite activities are napping, eating, cuddling with her dad and exploring the outdoors, according to her owner. Loretta likes to chase squirrels, too. According to her owner, when her dad is at work, she thinks her job is “to protect mom from all the scary things and warn her of danger with barking.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Wafer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wafer is the PAWS Pet of the Week. He is a spunky three-month-old kitten who can bring joy to any household. Wafer loves to romp with other kittens and play with his toys. Wafer would like to find another family with another kitten or cat in the...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

‘ROSE’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named “Rose” as its Pet of the Week. Rose is a cattle dog mix, about 8 to 9 years old. Brenham Animal Services says she was found as a stray, but seems to have been house-trained at some point. Staff members are unsure of whether she is spayed, and while they can cover the expense if she needs it, they would prefer not to put her through a surgery at her age.
Mansfield, MAWicked Local

Mansfield Pet of the Week is Hester

Hester came to the shelter with a litter of kittens. Her kittens have been adopted, and now Hester is looking for a home. Hester is 1 to 2 years old. She will require a distemper booster, and she has a spay appointment scheduled. Hester likes to be held, and she is generally a docile cat, although the shelter does not know how she would be with other cats. Hester might be fearful of young, lively children. For other pets available at Mansfield Animal Shelter, visit http://mansfieldshelter.org.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Sweet Sally (A491016) is looking for someone to float through life with her! Sally is three years old and loves her favorite people. She’s very loyal and affectionate once she gets to know you. And don’t tell her she’s too big to be a lap dog, she won’t hear of it! Sally knows her “sit” command and loves playing with her ball. She’s looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get lots of love and attention.