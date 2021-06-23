Cancel
Longitudinal study finds SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies decline a year after infection

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway, the next question for the public is: how long will immunity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the causative virus of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – last? There has been some evidence of neutralizing antibodies specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who recovered from prior infection. But is immunity gained from natural infection enough against SARS-CoV-2? New research published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology suggests antibodies gained from natural infection are not enough for sustained immunity.

ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Public HealthScience Now

Face masks effectively limit the probability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Airborne transmission by droplets and aerosols is important for the spread of viruses. Face masks are a well-established preventive measure, but their effectiveness for mitigating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission is still under debate. We show that variations in mask efficacy can be explained by different regimes of virus abundance and are related to population-average infection probability and reproduction number. For SARS-CoV-2, the viral load of infectious individuals can vary by orders of magnitude. We find that most environments and contacts are under conditions of low virus abundance (virus-limited), where surgical masks are effective at preventing virus spread. More-advanced masks and other protective equipment are required in potentially virus-rich indoor environments, including medical centers and hospitals. Masks are particularly effective in combination with other preventive measures like ventilation and distancing.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
CancerEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 infections may trigger antibody responses against multiple virus proteins

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Public HealthHealthline

Does Mouthwash Kill COVID-19?

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, researchers have been scrambling to figure out possible ways to stem virus transmission and halt the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One idea that’s been researched throughout 2020 and into 2021 is that the virus can be killed —...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

The longevity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and their cross-neutralization against variants of concern

The available coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines generate neutralizing antibodies that target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein. While the short-term efficacy has been demonstrated, the long-term humoral response in the face of a rapidly mutating pathogen has yet to be characterized in detail. Similarly, individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 have expressed neutralizing antibody titers within a similar order of magnitude as those having received the vaccine. However, long-term immunity and cross-neutralization with newly emerging, more virulent lineages remain to be confirmed.
ScienceStamford Advocate

Draper Delivers a First by Infecting Lung-on-Chip with Wildtype SARS-CoV-2 Virus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A new Draper-led study has demonstrated the first SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral replication using a wildtype virus in a human tissue lung-on-a-chip. The findings, posted as a preprint article on bioRxiv, represent a breakthrough in SARS-CoV-2 research and a promising path forward for therapy development.
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 replication targets nasal ciliated cells early in COVID-19 infection

Understanding how viral infection occurs can provide important clues for researchers to develop strategies to prevent viral transmission and develop effective therapeutic agents and vaccines. SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, enters the host cells through interaction between the virus's spike protein and the extracellular receptor binding domain of ACE2. The viral entry into the cells is completed by various proteases, which allow the viral and cell membranes to fuse together. While it is known that the upper respiratory tract becomes compromised in the early infection, the exact types of the cells that the virus infects at the earliest stage have not yet been identified.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals the Effects of COVID-19 on Human Kidney Cells

The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury. Researchers have studied human kidney cells in the lab to examine...