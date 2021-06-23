Longitudinal study finds SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies decline a year after infection
Now that coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway, the next question for the public is: how long will immunity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the causative virus of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – last? There has been some evidence of neutralizing antibodies specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who recovered from prior infection. But is immunity gained from natural infection enough against SARS-CoV-2? New research published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology suggests antibodies gained from natural infection are not enough for sustained immunity.www.news-medical.net