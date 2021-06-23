SEVENTEEN talk ‘Your Choice’: “This album shows how we’ve grown and deepened our emotionality”
It’s been a little over six years since SEVENTEEN kicked off their lives as fully fledged K-pop idols, but they keep going from strength to strength with every subsequent release. The boyband, who now have eight mini-albums and three full-length records under their belt with the arrival of ‘Your Choice’, are continuously hitting new heights every single time they make a comeback – all the while exploring their own musicity as one of the most notable self-producing idol groups in the industry.www.nme.com