Wolfgang Puck is easily one of the world's most recognizable chefs, thanks to his illustrious career and a fan base that includes some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities; but his journey to create what we now know as the celebrity chef was far from intended. In his new Disney+ special, "Wolfgang," the audience learns far more about his personal life than ever before, including what it took for Puck to reach those culinary heights. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the chef explained why sharing his story was so important and what he hopes kids especially will take away from the documentary.