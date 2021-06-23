The Flavor Equation

Add food to the list of things you can find at the Funny Farm Flea Market & More, north of Chetek on CTH M, which has been expanding its attractions since it opened in 2018. Paula Cole, of Chetek, has been running The Kitchen at The Funny Farm, which offers fast food-style menu items with a gourmet twist. On the menu are burgers made with grass-fed beef on garlic butter buns, southern-style chili dogs (topped with coleslaw and spicy chili), Guinness beer brats, tortilla pizzas, cheddar and gouda grilled cheese, grilled chicken salad, caprese stacks (mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with balsamic vinaigrette on toast) and savory Korean barbecue bites (called bulgogi). They also serve A&W root beer floats, ice cream, kettle corn and caramel corn.