Environment

Warm southern wind and humidity returns, heating up through Saturday

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 11 days ago

We’re a good 10ﾟ warmer this morning then we were at this time yesterday, that’s because clouds and southerly winds have returned to north Texas. This southerly winds will pick up and gust to 20 mph today

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

