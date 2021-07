For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The year is 2011: and the camera world is only starting to really lose ground to the smartphone world. But the interchangeable lens camera market is still holding strong. Fast forward to 2021, and things are different. Point and shoots have been nearly wiped out. And the only things that mostly matter are interchangeable lens cameras. Lots of them are full-frame too. But the aesthetics older cameras deliver are still cherished by those looking for nostalgia. Luckily, The Phoblographer was still cutting its teeth in 2011. And we’ve got some reviews that you’ll be very interested in. Dive into a look at these cameras from 2011.