Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Predicted ‘electric vehicle revolution’ in Georgia arriving at a crossroads

By Jill Nolin
Posted by 
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYEMj_0acqJeZ000

Shelley Francis was trying to get from one meeting to the next in DC when she pulled out her phone to request an Uber driver. A few minutes later, a Nissan LEAF showed up.

She knew the vehicle escorting her to the next stop was electric powered, but wasn’t the car’s range limited?

“I spent that whole ride asking the driver questions like how does this work for Uber? Do you ever run out of charge?” said Francis, who lives in Smyrna. “By the end of that ride, which is probably only like 15 – 20 minutes, I was looking up the 10 best electric vehicles.”

Francis came back home and found a used Nissan LEAF for under $10,000 that she charged using the existing 110-volt outlet in her garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR2as_0acqJeZ000

She was intrigued. As a former medical school professor focused on environmental health, Francis was also keenly aware of the disproportionate impact traffic emissions have on the health of communities of color often found near busy corridors.

Five years later, Francis is focused on convincing more Black and Latino drivers, and other communities overexposed to transportation emissions, to get behind the wheel of a plug-in car. She has co-founded a group called EVHybridNoire, which has a diverse membership of drivers who own everything from a used 10-year-old LEAF to flashier, sportier models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Porsche Taycan.

“People need to see themselves utilizing this technology,” she said. “It’s pretty new and it’s kind of cutting edge, and it may be scary for folks to break that 100 years of habit of driving a gas vehicle. They’re kind of being a trailblazer for their friends and family.”

Early electric vehicle buying slowed

So far, though, only a sliver of the driving public here has made the switch. Once a leading state for newly registered electric vehicles, Georgia now ranks 10th in the country for the number of electric vehicles on the roadway.

Today, there are about 24,400 electric vehicles in Georgia, with about one-third of them found in Fulton County, according to Cox Automotive’s analysis of IHS Polk data. Other top counties – DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett and Forsyth – are also in metro Atlanta.

Overall, the number of electric vehicles in Georgia – a state that is the future home of SK Innovation, a sprawling plant that will make batteries for Ford and Volkswagen electric models – make up only a little more than 1% of all automobiles newly registered in the state. That small percentage has held steady the last three years.

Advocates say there are several factors pumping the brakes on broader adoption of electric vehicles in a state that took the lead in plugging in several years ago. Chief among them is likely the decision to end a generous $5,000 tax break in 2015 while also creating an annual fee for electric vehicles.

They say that fee could be scaring off motorists who might otherwise be ready to trade in their gas-powered car. The fee is set at nearly $214 this year, which they argue is more than many motorists pay in fuel taxes each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWhbn_0acqJeZ000

The state’s gasoline tax is 28.7 cents a gallon. A compact SUV owner would have to fill up every week to pay about the same in fuel taxes every year.

Lawmakers packed the fee into a 2015 transportation bill designed to pump more funds into repairing the state’s crumbling roads and bridges. Last year, electric vehicle owners chipped in $5 million in revenues, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Georgia is among the more than two dozen states that have a special fee for electric cars, with the fees ranging from $50 to $225. That includes California, the top state for the number of zero-emission cars on the roadway, where it costs $100. Florida, the second leading state for electric vehicles, does not have a fee.

Anne Blair, director of energy efficient transportation for the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance, says lawmakers were too quick to stick electric car drivers with a fee.

“When the industry meets 20% or 25% of the market, then it might make sense to add a fee, but when it’s in such an early stage, it is punitive,” Blair said.

“I don’t think that the fee is the main cause of new people (not) getting EVs, but it’s certainly a deterrent,” she added. “And it’s particularly a deterrent for lower income people taking advantage of the lower prices of used EVs. I mean, you can get a Nissan LEAF now for around $8,000, but the $200 annual fee does cut into that, and it is a larger impact for somebody on an annual basis.”

Francis of EVHybridNoire said she believes the fee is a barrier for some people.

“That may be a deterrent for somebody who’s already like, ‘Oh, you want me to get this new technology, and then I got to think about charging, and I have to pay this additional fee? Like this is just too cumbersome for me to make this investment right now,’” she said.

‘A chicken and egg thing’

Attempts to resurrect the tax credit or revisit the fee over the years since have gone nowhere.

Lawmakers did lower, however, lower the amount due for low-speed vehicles like golf carts this session at the behest of state Rep. Chuck Martin, an Alpharetta Republican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAQMW_0acqJeZ000

Martin, who drives a hybrid car, said in an interview that he agrees the state’s fee for electric vehicles is too high and should correlate more with the tax someone would pay driving a comparable gas-powered model.

The north Fulton County lawmaker who once pushed to end the tax credit also said he would support a revamped incentive, if it were smaller and helped people get into a range of models. Some people famously used Georgia’s tax credit to pay virtually nothing to lease a Nissan LEAF.

But that’s not where Martin’s channeling his energy these days.

Martin pushed a proposal this year that would allow more electric vehicle manufacturers to move into Georgia and sell directly to consumers, as Tesla has now done for years.

His goal: Increase competition and choices for consumers.

“I’m just excited about the capital deployed on this technology and the market driving the pickup of the technology rather than paying people to buy it,” said Martin, who chairs the House Higher Education Committee.

“It’s a chicken and egg thing. The more cars there are, the more infrastructure that there will be,” he said, referring to charging stations. “The more infrastructure there is, the more people who will buy cars.”

The bill, which has co-signers from both political parties, received a hearing this session. But it ran into strong opposition from the state’s powerful auto dealers who have traditionally counted on seeing buyers again when they bring their vehicles back in for routine maintenance, like oil changes and the replacement of timing belts and other parts not found in an electric vehicle.

A handful of dealers who appeared before lawmakers this session touted their electric vehicle chops.

“One of the best whoppers that’s being told right now about us is that we’re opposed to this bill because we fear competition,” Ben Jordan, a lobbyist with the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association, told lawmakers earlier this year. Dealers thrive on competition. Competition is baked into every aspect of the vehicle franchise system.”

The dealers argued the change Martin is proposing would undermine that franchise system, where manufacturers sell their models through dealers, and threaten the jobs of those employed at dealerships across the state.

“One thing you need to protect is the jobs,” said Steve Ewing, president and CEO of Wade Ford in Smyrna. “These people will fill an Apple-type store with a few people in khaki pants and try to compete with dealers that have to do all the things we need to do.”

Martin counters that his bill would only apply to manufacturers of zero emission vehicles, such as Rivian and Lucid, with no existing dealer connection in Georgia. So, it wouldn’t allow Ford, for example, which is coming out with some of its own electric models, to start bypassing dealer lots.

A Lucid representative told lawmakers this session that already more than 83% of electric vehicles bought in Georgia last year were purchased directly from manufacturers.

Electric vehicle makers and supporters say Martin’s proposal would enable consumers to interact with specialists, improving their chances of a positive first-time experience with a new technology. And it would spare Georgians from having to jump through additional hoops – and drive out of state – to buy from these new manufacturers.

The bill remains alive for next year. And this time, Martin says he plans to limit the proposal to what’s known as the “nonattainment” zone in metro Atlanta, which is a seven-county area where air quality does not meet national standards.

“That’s where it’s more populated, that’s where there’s going to be more charging infrastructure, but more critically, that’s where having EVs would be important because of the non-attainment area,” Martin said.

Plugging in

Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, is among the lawmakers who have tried unsuccessfully to have the state’s fee for electric vehicles nixed and the tax credit brought back.

But even so, she said she thinks people who are interested in making the switch will likely do so despite the fee, partly because they are still going to save money from not fueling up and the lower maintenance costs.

“People who are interested in electric vehicles are interested in the good that they’re doing for the environment and as the Colonial Pipeline brouhaha demonstrated, there are benefits to not being reliant on the gasoline network,” Parent said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5nua_0acqJeZ000

A ransomware attack on Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline wrecked the supply chain for the entire Southeast last month, triggering people to frantically purchase gas and leading to out-of-service signs popping at fuel pumps across the state.

An electric vehicle’s limits when it comes to hitting the road for long trips may be a bigger deterrent for many people right now, triggering what’s known as “range anxiety.” Newer models, though, are boasting longer ranges, with even the new Ford F150 Lightning – a pickup truck – expected to reach up to 300 miles.

Most day-to-day battery charging, though, is done at home.

“I think until people feel confident that they can go on a long trip, it’s going to be hard to get them to say, ‘I can only have an electric vehicle,’” Parent said. “So, I do think infrastructure is important.”

Notably, the state’s largest electric utility, Georgia Power, included charging stations in its most recent rate case before the elected Public Service Commission, which decides how much cost can be passed along to consumers.

The commission approved $24 million for two programs that help reduce the cost of installing charging stations at businesses and devote funds to fast-charging stations for the public – 50 of which have been installed statewide. A pair of solar-powered charging stations were also installed at Atlanta Technical College and Valdosta State University.

“Georgia is already the sixth largest market in the nation for EV charging and Georgia Power continues working to fill charging gaps and help get more EVs on the road,” Georgia Power spokeswoman Allison Erdman Gregoire said in a statement. “Expanding the use of electricity in transportation saves money, improves the environment and enhances quality of life for our customers and communities.”

An electric vehicle revolution?

President Joe Biden has also pressed to include money for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in his sweeping jobs plan, which has undergone intense behind-the-scenes negotiations for weeks.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Atlanta last month to champion Biden’s infrastructure plan, saying it would “trigger an electric vehicle revolution and make sure that electric vehicle revolution is made in America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSCaQ_0acqJeZ000

“Electric vehicles are coming in force,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff told reporters during Buttigieg’s visit to Atlanta. “And we need to prepare our surface transportation infrastructure for that by beginning to put everything in place necessary to have the density of charging stations to support electric vehicles.”

A recent iteration of an infrastructure deal included about $10 billion for charging stations, with electric vehicle users asked to pay a fee to go toward paying for the package. But some lawmakers have already objected to the fee, and the bipartisan negotiations continue.

Blair with the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance said a federal investment could significantly accelerate the pace of the shift to electric vehicles in America, although the bill’s path ahead remains far from certain.

“I think, from a public health, climate and economic opportunity aspect, doing that is what we need – we need to speed those things up. We need to slow climate change. We need to protect more people from getting sick,” she said. “And with federal investment, we can speed that up.”

A poll of voters released this month in the competitive 6th and 7th congressional districts found bipartisan support for the American Jobs Plan, according to a survey sponsored by the advocacy groups Environment Georgia, Earthjustice and Environment America.

About two-thirds of respondents said they supported investment in electric vehicles and charging stations to reduce pollution and help more Americans buy clean cars. But that was a drop-off from the 83% in the 6th and the 82% in the 7th who said they backed federal spending to rebuild roads and bridges and modernize public transportation to ensure it is cleaner and more accessible.

Support for dedicating federal dollars toward measures to speed adoption of electric vehicles was higher among young voters, noted Jennette Gayer, director of Environment Georgia.

“Younger voters are more excited about embracing this new technology. So, I think that like a lot of new technology, there are early embracers and then there’s people who really need to kind of kick the tires,” Gayer said.

Community Policy
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

377
Followers
151
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Latino#Ford#Cox Automotive#Ihs Polk#Sk Innovation#Suv#Evhybridnoire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Nissan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
TrafficPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Electrifying school buses will benefit local economy and children’s health

After a school year like no other, Georgia’s students are well into their summer vacations. The diesel school buses that carry nearly half of America’s students sit idle, giving children and communities a break from breathing the unhealthy air pollution these buses spread. There’s substantial evidence that breathing diesel fumes puts children and their still-developing […] The post Electrifying school buses will benefit local economy and children’s health appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CollegesPosted by
Georgia Recorder

GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits college campuses

Professors say the Republican crusade to root out “critical race theory” is taking a toll on college campuses around the nation—places where academic freedom is supposed to encourage thought, discussion and analysis. Much of the “critical race theory” uproar to date has centered on teaching in K-12 schools. But several high-profile incidents, combined with new […] The post GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits college campuses appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Arizona StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Supreme Court ruling on Arizona law could hinder Georgia court challenges

The U.S Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld provisions in Arizona’s election law because they did not violate the Voting Rights Act could make it more difficult for federal lawsuits challenging Georgia’s voting law to succeed. Election law experts say Thursday’s ruling raises new doubts in most of the eight federal lawsuits alleging Georgia’s new rules […] The post Supreme Court ruling on Arizona law could hinder Georgia court challenges appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Georgia Recorder

GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Warnock: ‘fix’ to help expand Medicaid in Georgia and other holdout states

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says he is finalizing a proposal that would extend Medicaid coverage to more Georgians and bypass GOP state leaders who have rejected calls to expand the insurance program for the poor. Warnock, who is in Georgia this week while the Senate is on break, said Tuesday he has urged the White […] The post Warnock: ‘fix’ to help expand Medicaid in Georgia and other holdout states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

New absentee voting rules take effect with full 2021 Georgia election law

Starting today, some of the most heavily scrutinized sections of Georgia’s new voting law go into effect — primarily absentee voting rules that have become the focal points of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit. The federal government’s lawsuit against Georgia on Friday argues that the state’s new election rules that shorten the window to […] The post New absentee voting rules take effect with full 2021 Georgia election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Georgia Recorder

At Atlanta preschool, Ossoff says child tax credit can reduce poverty

School nurse Johnnie Thomas – Nurse Johnnie to the kids at Atlanta’s Sheltering Arms Educare Center preschool – sees the effects of child poverty first hand. Most of the students receive financial aid to attend classes there, and about 98% of the families served by the school meet the financial eligibility requirements for Medicaid, Thomas […] The post At Atlanta preschool, Ossoff says child tax credit can reduce poverty appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AgriculturePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits

WASHINGTON—Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers—a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Atlanta Democrat David Scott calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say it’s unconstitutional to […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights

This story was updated June 25th at 5:27 p.m. WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping elections law passed in March, with a legal challenge that alleges the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The federal […] The post U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days of […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Georgia Recorder

State regulators, federal inspectors give big headaches to Vogtle owners

Managers of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project are having an especially bad month, which is saying something for a long-delayed project billions of dollars over budget. Georgia Power and its parent company, Southern Co. endured a blistering hearing at the Georgia Public Service Commission Thursday, just days after U.S. nuclear regulators launched a review […] The post State regulators, federal inspectors give big headaches to Vogtle owners  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUSPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight

This week, Donald Trump was finally forced to admit the truth: He lost Georgia fair and square, the multiple lawsuits that he and the Georgia GOP filed to try to throw out the state’s 5 million presidential votes had been based on lies and fantasies, and the entire argument they tried to make had zero […] The post Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUSPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine

Nearly two years after Alabama’s Twin Pines Minerals publicly unveiled plans to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge, the company says the project is still a top priority despite potential legal hurdles, and changing environmental rules that loom ahead of its proposal. Twin Pines President Steve Ingle said last week his company would […] The post Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations—but with significant hurdles still ahead. President Joe Biden stood with the 10 senators […] The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Recorder

VP Harris in Atlanta urges vaccine-shy Georgians: ‘Get those numbers up’

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta Friday in an effort to bump up the state’s lagging COVID-19 vaccination numbers ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal to at least partially vaccinate 70% of the nation’s adults by Independence Day. Georgia is not doing Biden any favors this time — about 52% of Georgians 18 or older […] The post VP Harris in Atlanta urges vaccine-shy Georgians: ‘Get those numbers up’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Senate Democrats’ voting rights push stalls in the face of GOP opposition

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Republicans shut down efforts to open debate on a sweeping elections reform and voting rights bill brought to the Senate floor by Democrats Tuesday night. In a party-line 50-50 vote, the Democratic measure, S.1, titled the For the People Act, did not reach the 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster and advance. Democrats […] The post Senate Democrats’ voting rights push stalls in the face of GOP opposition appeared first on Georgia Recorder.