Lightning Round: Y’all are some superstitious folks

Last season, in a bubble in Edmonton, the Tampa Bay Lightning climbed to the peak of the NHL mountain. Getting up the mountain was tough, but staying up there when everyone is coming after you is much harder. That’s the challenge they faced this year. What the Lightning have done this season is pretty impressive in a normal year and doubly so in....waves hands at whatever this year was. With a shortened and sometimes compressed season, COVID-related restrictions, vaccine side effects, injuries, no fans, then some fans, then a lot of fans, playing the same teams over and over and over again, and muddling their way through some tough match-ups, they have overcome all of the obstacles save for one - the Montreal Canadiens.