NHL

Lightning Round: Y’all are some superstitious folks

By JustinG.
rawcharge.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may or may not know, Raw Charge has a few partnerships with vendors. BreakingT is one of those vendors and they are known around the sports community as a company that capitalizes on in-the-moment trends. Remember the “Bunch of Jerks” shirt? Yeah, that was them. So when the...

www.rawcharge.com
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Game 7 looms

With the Game Six overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in somewhat uncharted waters - potential elimination. The last time the Lightning faced a lose-and-go-golfing game was way back in April of 2019 when a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets ended the 2018-19 season rather abruptly.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: A Saturday loss puts Tampa Bay in unusual situation

Last night the New York Islanders tied the semifinal series after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum. A sloppy performance in the second period, where the Lightning allowed three goals, cost them victory in this game. The Bolts attempted the comeback later in the third period, but fell one goal short from sending the game into overtime [Raw Charge]
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Clear Heads, Full Nets, Can’t Lose

During Sunday’s off-day press conference, NHL.com’s Dan Rosen asked the players available and Coach Cooper the same question. Basically, does having a day off like Sunday, where the players just had to travel back to Tampa and then had the rest of the day to do whatever give them a chance to clear their heads a bit after a tough loss.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Maintaining success can be harder than achieving it

Last season, in a bubble in Edmonton, the Tampa Bay Lightning climbed to the peak of the NHL mountain. Getting up the mountain was tough, but staying up there when everyone is coming after you is much harder. That’s the challenge they faced this year. What the Lightning have done this season is pretty impressive in a normal year and doubly so in....waves hands at whatever this year was. With a shortened and sometimes compressed season, COVID-related restrictions, vaccine side effects, injuries, no fans, then some fans, then a lot of fans, playing the same teams over and over and over again, and muddling their way through some tough match-ups, they have overcome all of the obstacles save for one - the Montreal Canadiens.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Have All the Stats in Their Favor Against the Habs

The Montreal Canadiens have been a great team for hockey fans that love to root for the underdog. So far, they have managed to upset three heavily favored teams in a row to grant them the right to compete for the Stanley Cup. The matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning is the first time the fabled Habs has made it this far since the 1992-93 season. Unfortunately, the team they’re facing this time around is miles better than the Los Angeles Kings those Canadiens faced so many years ago.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Montreal Canadiens denied capacity increase at Bell Centre

The Stanley Cup Final is moving to Canada after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the first two games of the series at home against the Montreal Canadiens. The Lightning were allowed to increase their capacity to basically full with 18,600 fans allowed into the building. The Canadiens have been allowing 3,500 fans into the Bell Centre since the second round. They asked their government if they could triple their capacity to 10,500, 50% capacity, but this request was denied. [Sportsnet]
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: Andrei Vasilevskiy second in Vezina voting

It was the NHL Awards last night and a couple Tampa Bay Lightning who were up for awards left empty-handed. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second in a close Vezina Trophy race, losing to Marc-Andre Fleury by only a few first place votes. Victor Hedman was a somewhat distant third place winner in Norris voting, as Adam Fox won the award and Cale Makar finished second.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Get ready for some outdoor hockey!

Monday was a pretty good day for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Not only did they take Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, prior to the match the NHL announced that the Bolts will finally get to play outside. Sadly, it won’t take place in the Tampa area, rather in Nashville. On February 26th, 2022 the two teams will meet at Nissan Stadium as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.
NHLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Lightning beat Canadiens 6-3, take 3-0 lead in Cup Final

MONTREAL — (AP) — Victor Hedman wants nothing to do with talk about how the Tampa Bay Lightning can secure their place in NHL playoff lore by becoming the second team in 22 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Putting last season's title in the past, Hedman and the...
MLBchatsports.com

But Seriously, Folks

It was reported that immediately after the game last night a San Francisco Giants fan tried to blow up a LA Dodger fan’s car. He was not successful, however, as he kept burning his lips on the exhaust pipe. Well, if you are only going to get 5 hits, make...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Centre Bell, CAN, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm (EDT). The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Montreal Canadiens in the first two matches of the Stanley Cup Final, winning 5-1 in Game One and 3-1 in Game Two. The Lightning is only two victories away from capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups, but they will play their next two matches in Montreal.
NHLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Quick-strike Lightning lead Canadiens 4-2 after 2nd period

MONTREAL — (AP) — The quick-strike Tampa Lightning struck for two early second-period goals to build a 4-2 lead over the Montreal Canadiens entering the third period Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored on early odd-man rushes 1:53 apart for...
NHLwtvbam.com

Lightning’s Alex Killorn ruled out for Game 3 vs. Habs

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been ruled out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, head coach Jon Cooper announced Friday morning. Cooper said he will implement the same lineup from Wednesday’s 3-1 win in Game 2 over the Montreal Canadiens. That meant Tyler Johnson ascended from the fourth to the second line and Mathieu Joseph was inserted into the lineup for the Lightning, who hold a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.
NHLSportsGrid

The NHL Edge: Lightning Vs. Canadiens Game 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Montreal for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Canadiens in the series. Tampa was vastly outplayed in Game 2, but we’re extremely opportunistic on the chances they had despite being outshot 43-23. The Lightning came away with the 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, and Ondrej Palat’s dagger late in the third period. The win pulled Tampa to just two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
NHLtheScore

Bolts on cusp of 2nd straight title, sweep of Habs after Game 3 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Johnson and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning moved a victory away from successfully defending their title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning caught the Canadiens flat-footed by scoring twice in the opening minutes of...