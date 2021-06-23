Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

25 things we've learned about the moon since 1969

By Jody Ellis
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z00tH_0acqJa2600
NASA

25 things we've learned about the moon since 1969

For centuries, the moon has been an endless source of fascination for mankind. Sitting roughly 240,000 miles from Earth , it is our only natural satellite and the largest visible object in the night sky. It has been lauded by poets, thought to affect our moods, and has been studied by scientists and stargazers alike. The moon isn’t just a pretty view through a telescope, however—it plays an important part in keeping our planet stable and livable.

In 1969, NASA took its “one giant leap for mankind,” making history by putting a man on the moon for the first time. During its Apollo missions in the late ’60s and ’70s, the space program sent a total of nine missions to the moon, with six of those missions landing astronauts to explore the surface. The data collected by the moon landings not only helped scientists learn about the moon itself, but also how it affects our own planet. Today, NASA has three robotic spacecraft orbiting the moon, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) , which was created to make a 3D map of the Moon’s surface, and the two ARTEMIS spacecraft probes, launched in 2011 to provide data on solar wind.

This ongoing research has greatly expanded what we know about the moon since that first NASA launch. Stacker decided to break down some of those facts and compile a list of 25 things we’ve learned about the moon since 1969. Resources used include data from NASA, the Smithsonian, and breaking news reports, with the aim of creating a comprehensive list of these monumental discoveries about our universe.

Click through for a look at all the things science has learned about the moon since 1969.

You may also like: 50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCuwt_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is lifeless

Research has shown that the moon has no living organisms , including fossils or native compounds. There are some traces of nonbiological organic compounds, but those are attributed to contamination by meteorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afOzg_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is about 4.5 billion years old

It is thought that the moon was formed after a large object or series of objects slammed into Earth, with some of the material exploding into space and creating our lunar neighbor. After Apollo astronauts brought back lunar rocks for analysis, scientists studied ancient zircon fragments and were able to determine that this took place approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qwws_0acqJa2600
Canva

The moon is not primordial—it evolved

The moon is considered an evolved terrestrial planet made of rocky material that has been melted, crushed by meteorites, and erupted by volcanoes. Its internal zoning is actually similar to Earth’s, with a thick crust, lithosphere, and “partly liquid asthenosphere,” according to NASA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7pCd_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is shrinking

After reviewing moonquake data collected between 1969 and 1977, scientists determined that approximately 25% of the moon’s seismic activity was generated by released energy from scarps, or stairstep cliffs on the moon’s surface. This activity comes from the contraction of the moon's crust as it cools, which has caused it to shrink by about 150 feet over the last several hundred million years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qu7za_0acqJa2600
Canva

There is water on the moon...

When the Apollo astronauts first explored the moon, they thought it was a dry planet . However, in 2009, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter produced data that showed water locked up in ice . As the moon warms and cools throughout the day, those water molecules actually float around until finding areas cool enough to settle back onto the lunar surface.

You may also like: States with the biggest household carbon footprints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2PU0_0acqJa2600
Canva

...and not just in cold, dark places

NASA recently detected water on sunlit portions of the moon. The agency’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) detected water molecules in Clavius Crater, located in the southern hemisphere, a sunlit side of the moon. Data indicated water concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million in a cubic meter of soil, which is about the equivalent of a 12-ounce bottle of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjaeK_0acqJa2600
NASA

The solar wind changes

The Apollo 11 mission was the first to deploy what was known as the Solar Wind Composition Experiment , which involved an aluminum foil sheet attached to a pole. The sheet was unfurled and exposed to the sun for 77 minutes, then collected and transported back to Earth to be analyzed. The data was collected from the sheets over many years of the Apollo missions, helping scientists determine variations in the composition and intensity of solar winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJsiD_0acqJa2600
NASA

The youngest rocks from the moon are as old as Earth's oldest rocks

While the Earth’s oldest surfaces are always being repaved by geological forces such as erosion and the shifting of tectonic plates, the moon’s surface exists with minimal disturbance. Moon rocks range from 3.2 billion years old in the darker regions to almost 4.6 billion years in those areas with more light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKxMu_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon’s craters were caused by asteroid impacts

The surface of the moon is covered with craters , the majority of which were formed by meteorites colliding with the lunar surface. While meteorites have also hit Earth, the planet’s atmosphere helps protect it from impact, and geologic activity such as weather and volcanoes erode signs of impact. The moon has virtually no geologic activity or atmosphere, so lunar craters from billions of years ago are still visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IVwi_0acqJa2600
NASA

Its crust offers perspective on other planets

Because it doesn’t have an atmosphere, volcanoes, or plate tectonics to disrupt it, the moon’s crust is very well-preserved. Scientists have been able to determine the age of lunar surfaces, and data collected from moon samples helps them to estimate the ages of other planets.

You may also like: Cities doing the most for a clean energy future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPYJu_0acqJa2600
Canva

The Earth and moon are genetically related

Similar compositions of moon and earth rocks have led scientists to determine common ancestry between the two. Unlike the Earth, however, the moon does not have enough iron or other elements to form atmospheric gas or water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2ysE_0acqJa2600
NASA

The lunar surface is solid

Scientists originally thought the moon was covered with a layer of unknown material , with no real knowledge of what that material might be or how safe it would be for astronauts to explore it. After studying the observations of the Apollo 11 astronauts and the samples they took from the lunar surface, they were able to determine that it is a mix of grains of dust and large rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvO75_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is seismically active

As part of the Apollo space program, seismometers were placed on the surface of the moon. They were retired in the late ’70s, but during the time they were actively recording seismic activity on the moon , there were 28 moonquakes of varying magnitudes. Later research via the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showed fault lines in the moon that are less than 50 million years old, as well as the displacement of boulders across the surface, both of which point to the occurrence of regular moonquakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEv01_0acqJa2600
Canva

The moon is covered with rocks and dust called regolith

Samples collected by Apollo 11 show that the moon is covered with regolith , a mix of dust and rock fragments. Due to the lack of atmosphere, the regolith is also exposed to micrometeorites and solar wind irradiation, which breaks up its rocks and melts portions of it, creating bits of volcanic glass fragments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eV886_0acqJa2600
NASA

Moon rocks were formed in high temperatures without water

The consistency of the moon’s rocks fall into three basic categories : basalts, which fill the mare basins and look like lava, anorthosites, which are lighter rocks that resemble those on Earth, and breccias, which are composite rocks formed from others crushed and mixed by meteorite impact. Despite the fact that there is water on the moon, all three types of moon rocks are formed without water, whereas on Earth, water plays a big role in the creation of rocks such as shale or limestone.

You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y40dr_0acqJa2600
NASA

There's a huge reserve of heavy metal under the moon's South Pole

Scientists aren’t sure where it came from, but there is a giant deposit of heavy metal lodged underneath the moon’s South Pole-Aitken basin. It is estimated to weigh around 2.4 quadrillion tons and is thought to possibly be the remains of an iron-nickel asteroid that crashed into the moon 4 billion years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXIGn_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon has at least two lunar pits

Data gathered from NASA’s moon probe, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, has shown images of at least two large holes in the moon known as lunar pits . The holes are thought to form when a subterranean lava tube collapses, although the Mare Ingenii pit lies in an area that has few volcanic features. While impact craters are all over the moon’s surface, lunar pits are considered rare .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Krzo_0acqJa2600
Canva

The moon has a crust, mantle, and core—just like Earth

Apollo 11’s Passive Seismic Experiment, which detected and measured moonquakes, also helped scientists determine that there is a small core at the moon’s center . Subsequent seismometers deployed during Apollo 12, 14, 15, and 16 revealed even more information, with data indicating a lunar crust that is 37-44 miles thick—or about three times the thickness of Earth’s crust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWRhe_0acqJa2600
NASA

The Earth and moon trade meteorites

Scientists and researchers have found meteorites on Earth that were ejected from the moon . Asteroid impacts on the moon expel meteorites into space, bringing with them lunar rock from all areas of the moon’s surface. Studies also suggest that rocks from Earth travel to the moon, and computer simulations have led scientists to believe that the moon may have asteroid debris from Earth, Venus, and Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmbWA_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is moving away from Earth

The pace is minuscule, but there’s no doubt the moon is slowly receding from the Earth . During their mission, Apollo 11 astronauts placed a Laser Ranging Retroreflector on the moon’s surface, which helps measure the distance between Earth and the moon. The Retroreflector, a series of mirrors that reflect laser pulses, shows that the moon is retreating at a rate of about 1.5 inches per year.

You may also like: 30 breathtaking images from NASA's public library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nn0KP_0acqJa2600
NASA

Moonquakes can last up to 10 minutes

Unlike earthquakes, which usually only average about 30 seconds, moonquakes can go on for quite some time . These shallow tremors originate 12-19 miles below the lunar surface and last upward of 10 minutes. While scientists aren’t sure what causes these long quakes, the activity has helped them to understand early seismic activity on Earth, as well as the role liquid water plays on our planet by spreading energy caused by quakes, thus softening their vibrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyqP8_0acqJa2600
Canva

When it was still very young, the moon melted to form a magma ocean

Between approximately 4.4 and 4.6 billion years ago, a magma ocean tens of kilometers deep covered the moon . An early crust on that ocean formed what became the lunar highlands, and meteorite impact reduced that crust more, creating mountain ranges that built up between the impact basins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbbeN_0acqJa2600
Canva

The moon's gravity helps strengthen Earth's shield

Earth has a magnetic field created by the movement of liquid iron and nickel in the outer core that helps protect it from destructive natural forces like solar wind or cosmic particles. Scientific research of how the moon’s gravity affects the planet indicates that it “tugs” on the Earth’s mantle, which sits on top of that liquid outer core, and causes the liquid to move around, helping to generate energy that strengthens Earth’s shield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbAr6_0acqJa2600
NASA

The moon is asymmetrical

It might look perfectly round when it's full, but the moon is actually asymmetrical . Its crust is thicker on one side than the other, and there are large masses beneath the surface of many lunar basins potentially caused by accumulations of lava. Scientists believe the unevenness and asymmetry could be a result of Earth’s gravitational pull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxE8v_0acqJa2600
Canva

The moon's Hermite Crater is home to the coldest temperature ever measured in the solar system

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was able to detect a location in the moon’s Hermite Crater that was minus 415°F, colder than any other temperature recorded in the solar system. Even on faraway Pluto, the coldest temperature recorded was minus 300°F, despite its being much further from the sun. Similarly cold regions were found at the bottoms of craters at the lunar South Pole in areas that were permanently shaded.

You may also like: How snowfall levels have changed in 100 U.S. cities

Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon Rock#Lunar Soil#Apollo#Lro#Smithsonian#Moonquake Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyUniverse Today

Unfortunately, There are Other Viable Explanations for the Subsurface Lakes on Mars

Ever since 1971, when the Mariner 9 probe surveyed the surface of Mars, scientists have theorized that there might be subsurface ice beneath the southern polar ice cap on Mars. In 2004, the ESA’s Mars Express orbiter further confirmed this theory when its Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS) instrument detected what looked like water ice at a depth of 3.7 km (2.3 mi) beneath the surface.
AstronomyFreethink

New Evidence Discovered of Underground Water on Mars

A new analysis suggests that either underground water on Mars is far more prevalent than previously thought — or there's something going on beneath the Red Planet's surface that we can't explain. Riding the waves: The ESA's Mars Express orbiter is equipped with MARSIS, an instrument that bounces radar waves...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Offers $45M to Solve Risks for Astronaut Moon Landing Services

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is preparing to establish a regular cadence of trips to the Moon under Artemis. To help the agency fine-tune its approach, NASA will award firm fixed-price, milestone-based contracts of up to $45 million for commercial-led work under a broad agency announcement released Thursday. NASA is...
AstronomySpaceFlight Insider

Surface, geology of Pluto studied via opposition observations

Nearly six years after NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft revealed close up images of Pluto to the world, researchers are teasing out more information about its geology and surface through ground-based observations and laboratory simulations. The best time of year for ground-based observations is when a planet or moon is at...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Were Scientists Wrong About the Planet Mercury? Its Big Iron Core May Be Due to Magnetism!

New research from the University of Maryland shows that proximity to the sun’s magnetic field determines a planet’s interior composition. A new study disputes the prevailing hypothesis on why Mercury has a big core relative to its mantle (the layer between a planet’s core and crust). For decades, scientists argued that hit-and-run collisions with other bodies during the formation of our solar system blew away much of Mercury’s rocky mantle and left the big, dense, metal core inside. But new research reveals that collisions are not to blame—the sun’s magnetism is.
AstronomyBoston Globe

The following asteroid collision is only a test

The sobering message after the terrorist attacks 20 years ago this September and the spread of the deadly coronavirus a year and a half ago is this: Plan for the unexpected. Don’t be a prisoner of your lack of imagination. Well, you now can breathe a $69 million sigh of...
AstronomyNewsweek

Earth-Sized Planets May Be Hiding in Space in 'Major' Exoplanet Finding

Astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought because they may be lurking in the glare of what are known as double-star systems. The finding comes after researchers from NASA and U.S. universities teamed up to find out whether some exoplanet host stars may actually be binary stars—two stars in orbit around one another.
AstronomyPhys.org

'Lakes' under Mars' south pole: A muddy picture?

Two research teams, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, have recently published results suggesting that what were thought to be subsurface lakes on Mars may not really be lakes at all. In 2018, scientists working with data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery:...
Pasadena, CAEarth & Sky

Deep Space Atomic Clock sets record in 1st test run

An atomic clock designed to change the way we navigate in space has succeeded in its first space-based test run. Researchers described the test and its results in a new paper published online this week (June 30, 2021) in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. Here on Earth, GPS satellites carry atomic clocks to help us navigate to our destinations without, for example, calling back home for instructions on which roads to take. Likewise, the Deep Space Atomic Clock will give robotic space probes and future human travelers more autonomy – more self-governance – when navigating at distances beyond Earth’s moon.
AstronomyWTOP

Astronomers discover record-breaking small white dwarf star

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the “very special” star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

Hubble captures a colourful cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud

With engineers working to restore the Hubble Space Telescope to normal operation after a computer glitch, here’s a reminder of what the observatory has been bringing back to Earth over the past three decades: riveting, razor-sharp views of deep space targets. This image of NGC 330, an open star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud, was captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. It incorporates data from two studies, one focused on stellar evolution and the other on how large stars can become before exploding as supernovae. Discovered in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop, NGC 330 is about 180,000 light years from Earth in the southern constellation Tucana.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Asteroid 101: Asteroid Collisions, Impact Craters, and How One Such Crater Solved the Mystery of Dinosaur Extinction

About 65 million years ago, dinosaurs, along with several other peculiar creatures, lived peacefully here on Earth. These giant creatures existed on this planet for a long time, and could very well have lasted for long. Unfortunately, the perfect plan had a flaw—which arrived from the sky in the form of an asteroid that got distracted from its path and hurtled straight towards our world.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

James Webb Space Telescope Cleared To Launch

Currently, the Hubble Space Telescope is experiencing an issue that’s preventing it from exploring the heavens. Whether or not NASA can fix Hubble remains to be seen, but Hubble’s replacement, the James Web Space Telescope, has been cleared for launch. The launch won’t happen before October of this year. The...