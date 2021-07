Target Corp. has the third most racial board diversity of the U.S.'s top 100 employing companies, according to a recent Just Capital report. The significance of the Minneapolis retailer's board diversity — nearly 50% of its board is non-white — is two-fold. There's the moral reasoning that positions wielding so much clout ought to be representative of the U.S. population. And there's the notion that boards with increased diversity better position companies to think creatively.