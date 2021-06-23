Why We’re Shining a Spotlight on Our Readers’ Most Loved US Small Businesses

By Jeff Bartlett, Co-Founder and President of ConsumerTrack, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to small businesses across the country. During the peak of the pandemic in May 2020, 23% of small- and medium-size businesses were closed. And unfortunately, many of them ended up closing permanently — the pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of roughly 200,000 more U.S. establishments than the amount that typically close in any given year.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You



Fortunately, it seems like the worst is behind us. Thanks to the rollout of the vaccine, many states have reopened their economies, allowing the small businesses we love to reopen their doors and return to business as usual. But after a year of hardship, these small businesses will need our support more than ever.

That’s why we here at GOBankingRates launched our Small Business Spotlight series. We have asked our readers from all over the U.S. to nominate the local businesses that they love, and we’re shining a spotlight on what makes these businesses special to their customers and their towns. And the passion that this nation has for its small businesses is unending.

We’ve received over 1,000 submissions, showing just how passionate Americans are about the local businesses they love. These range from a music school for kids in New Jersey to a lavender farm in Arizona to a bath and body business in Illinois . All of these businesses contribute something special to their local communities, and we’re proud to recognize them for all that they bring to the people they serve.

We hope that our series inspires you to discover new businesses in your own state, or even to start a small business of your own. And, remember, we are still accepting nominations for the Small Business Spotlight — we will continue our support of all small businesses and keep building out this spotlight as long as it takes to get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet.

Do you have a small business you want to see in this spotlight? Just let us know .

More From GOBankingRates



Last updated: June 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why We’re Shining a Spotlight on Our Readers’ Most Loved US Small Businesses