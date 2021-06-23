Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Why We’re Shining a Spotlight on Our Readers’ Most Loved US Small Businesses

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFydx_0acqJR2R00

By Jeff Bartlett, Co-Founder and President of ConsumerTrack, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to small businesses across the country. During the peak of the pandemic in May 2020, 23% of small- and medium-size businesses were closed. And unfortunately, many of them ended up closing permanently — the pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of roughly 200,000 more U.S. establishments than the amount that typically close in any given year.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You

Fortunately, it seems like the worst is behind us. Thanks to the rollout of the vaccine, many states have reopened their economies, allowing the small businesses we love to reopen their doors and return to business as usual. But after a year of hardship, these small businesses will need our support more than ever.

That’s why we here at GOBankingRates launched our Small Business Spotlight series. We have asked our readers from all over the U.S. to nominate the local businesses that they love, and we’re shining a spotlight on what makes these businesses special to their customers and their towns. And the passion that this nation has for its small businesses is unending.

We’ve received over 1,000 submissions, showing just how passionate Americans are about the local businesses they love. These range from a music school for kids in New Jersey to a lavender farm in Arizona to a bath and body business in Illinois . All of these businesses contribute something special to their local communities, and we’re proud to recognize them for all that they bring to the people they serve.

We hope that our series inspires you to discover new businesses in your own state, or even to start a small business of your own. And, remember, we are still accepting nominations for the Small Business Spotlight — we will continue our support of all small businesses and keep building out this spotlight as long as it takes to get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet.

Do you have a small business you want to see in this spotlight? Just let us know .

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why We’re Shining a Spotlight on Our Readers’ Most Loved US Small Businesses

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Founder#Consumertrack Inc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Spotlight shines on Robin Vega

Robin Vega, of Clean Republic, was selected for the Chaffee’s Got Heart Community Spotlight for going above and beyond by doing extraordinary things during uncertain times. When asked how COVID-19 caused her to innovate the way she does business, Vega responded that the virus created sense of urgency. She said...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Spirited Touch Designs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- So many business owners are stepping up and working harder than ever, like Spirited Touch Designs in Hartford. Marilyn Holt creates art out of everyday objects, coffee and tea scoops, pens and pencils, and bar tools. "What I think is so important in life, and I...
Bridgeport, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Idoni Management

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Idoni Management!. Four questions...
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Business With The Launch Of Their Small Business Spotlight 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and gyms: these and other businesses that Americans frequent daily were impacted immensely when life came to a screeching halt as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. During its peak in May 2020, 23% of small and medium-sized businesses were closed and sadly, many of them ended up shutting their doors permanently.
Greenwich, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Cos Cob: SilverTek

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SilverTek!. Three questions with...
Norwalk, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Tumble Jungle

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Tumble Jungle!. Four questions...
Stamford, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Quartiere

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Quartiere!. Four questions with...
Troy, NYTroy Record

Small Business Spotlight: Greenstone Experiential Services

TROY, N.Y. — Are you tired of workplace training sessions that keep you in a chair for hours, lecturing you on dry information you'll have to regurgitate later to pass an arbitrary test? Greenstone Experiential Services might be the solution you're looking for. Greenstone, co-founded by owner Jill Wolski and...