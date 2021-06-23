Cancel
6 Things Bringing Bats Into Your Home

By Sarah Crow
Best Life
Best Life
 11 days ago
Shutterstock/Lillian Tveit

There are few things more unnerving than finding an uninvited pest in your home, be it a mosquito, mouse, or garter snake. However, when those pests screech and fly around your house in the middle of the night, they're all the more unwelcome.

It's not just the fact that they show up unannounced that makes bats such particularly unwelcome sight—these flying critters can even transmit a number of diseases to humans, including SARS, MERS, and Ebola, just to name a few. If you want to keep your space safe from these unwanted visitors, read on to discover what experts say could be attracting bats to your home.

1

Improperly sealed siding

Shutterstock/Mochi Pi

That gapping siding is more than aesthetically displeasing—it could also be making your home seem like a particularly hospitable place for bats.

"The main 'attraction' for bats in your home is improper sealing," says Chris Kadletz, founder of Go ProWildlife Removal. "Bats are able to enter spaces as small as 3/8inch. If your siding [is] not sealed properly, bats will enter."

2

A damaged roof

Shutterstock

If you've been putting off replacing those missing shingles on your roof, don't be surprised if you find your space becoming a comfortable home base for bats.

"Seal up access points to your home to ensure bats don't make their way to the attic, which is a very nice, comfortable spot for them to roost. This includes repairing your roof if it is damaged, as bats can easily sneak in through small crevices," says Zachary Smith, president of Smith's Pest Management.

3

Shutters

Shutterstock/Chaiyaphuek Sooksupun

Those decorative shutters certainly add charm to your home—and they could be contributing to your bat problem in the wintertime, too.

"Bats seek warmer indoor environments in order to survive the colder winter season. This typically involves bats finding openings as minuscule as one-half inch in diameter," explains Sheila Donatelli, a board-certified entomologist and technical education manager for Western Exterminator. Donatelli notes that bats are frequently found behind shutters and are "often attracted to areas with good airflow."

4

Uncapped chimneys

Shutterstock/Konstantin Yolshin

Birds aren't the only visitors who may be making their way down your uncapped chimney—it may look inviting to bats, too.

"Bats can enter your home by broken vents and chimneys, and they do so for various reasons," including seeking food and shelter, says pest infestation specialist Jack Miller of How to Get Rid Of.

However, if bats have made their way in through your chimney, waste no time getting them back out. "Bats can cause health issues if left to become an actual infestation, their guano can accumulate and cause structural damage, and the guano can then attract insects," explains Miller.

5

Plants and flowers near your home

Shutterstock/Dean Clarke

That flower- and fruit-filled garden may be a source of pride for you, but it's also a source of food for bats and may be causing them to take up residence in your home.

"They feed on insects—mosquitoes, termites, beetles, moths, and many more, but they also eat pollen, leaves, and fruits. If you're growing plants and flowers in your garden that attract insects, this can attract bats as well," says Ryan Smith, an organic pest exterminator and owner of Ant and Garden Organic Pest Control.

6

Compost heaps

Shutterstock

If you have a composter in your yard—especially if it's kept near your home—you may find yourself with bats making their way indoors before you know it.

"Bugs and insects like stinkbugs, beetles, and worms are a favorite snack for bats. So they can be attracted to a compost heap full of bugs, or any pest infestation like spiders and cockroaches," says Miller.

Best Life

Best Life

