Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Wander Franco, Xander Bogaerts

By Phil Neuffer
Over the Monster
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst it was Mike Trout and now it’s Bo Jackson. Hunter Renfroe sure is good at getting compared to blockbuster stars. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy) Speaking of blockbuster stars, the baseball world is buzzing about Wander Franco, who went 2-4 with a walk in his first MLB game against the Red Sox on Tuesday. If Franco lives up to the hype, he could follow in some pretty storied footsteps. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

www.overthemonster.com
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Meet Hunter Renfroe, the Red Sox' 'Bo Jackson'

Age? It doesn't matter. you grow up in the South and you play sports you know who Bo Jackson is. It's a dynamic Hunter Renfroe can certainly attest to. "That's who everybody wanted to be," the Red Sox outfielder told WEEI.com. "If you look at being an all-around athlete as...
MLBABC Action News

Highly anticipated Wander Franco to make Rays debut vs. Red Sox

It's a Wanderful day for some baseball: that's how the Tampa Bay Rays Twitter account is describing the first day with the highly anticipated Wander Franco as a member of the team. Franco is the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America...
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, Brayan Bello, Chris Sale

Jarren Duran took his father’s advice and hit the gym. That advice, plus a swing change, has drastically changed his career and made him not only one of the best prospects in the Red Sox system but one of the better prospects in all of baseball. Happy Father’s Day. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Future is now as Rays face Red Sox with SS Wander Franco

Amid a season-worst six-game skid, the Tampa Bay Rays are hopeful the midseason call-up of highly touted shortstop Wander Franco will provide a much-needed boost to get back on track. Franco, ranked as baseball's No. 1 prospect by MLB.com, learned he was being called up from Triple-A Durham lateSunday and...
MLBNBC Sports

Wander Franco hits game-tying HR vs. Red Sox for first MLB hit

The Wander Franco era has officially begun. MLB's No. 1 prospect made his big-league debut Tuesday night vs. the Boston Red Sox and came through in the clutch. In the fifth inning, Franco tied things up for the Tampa Bay Rays with a three-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez, the first hit of his promising career.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: Wander Franco Edition

Because there are so few minor league baseball games on Mondays this year, you’ll see me play with the format of the Tuesday Daily Prospect Notes. I’m lucky that the top prospect in the sport, 20-year-old Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, is likely to debut against the Red Sox this evening. The Franco report from the Rays/Top 100 lists still applies, and folks looking for a general overview of his talent should go jam on the clipboard here and read that if you haven’t already done so. Today I’m going to be breaking down his 2021 season using Synergy Baseball, a pitch-by-pitch video software program that is often used by MLB teams.
MLBBoston Herald

Wander Franco homers in MLB debut, but Red Sox prevail over Rays in extras

Wander Franco mania arrived with a bang at Tropicana Field, but the Red Sox surived. In one of the most-hyped debuts in recent baseball history, Franco — the top-ranked prospect in baseball — announced his arrival to the show emphatically as he hit a game-tying three-run home run, but the Red Sox prevailed, using a four-run rally in the 11th to beat the Rays, 9-5, at Tropicana Field in a wild first game of their pivotal three-game series.
MLBCBS Sports

Wander Franco MLB debut: Baseball's top prospect makes history but Rays' woes continue vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco, Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect, made his anticipated big-league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night as they faced off against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a pivotal three-game set. The Rays, who entered the night having lost six consecutive games, ended up on the wrong side of the ledger once more, dropping an 11-inning affair by a 9-5 final. The Rays now trail the Red Sox in the division by 1 1/2 games.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers lead positions in first phase of All-Star voting

If the latest voting update is any indication, it looks like the Red Sox have a good chance to have at least two starters in this year’s All-Star Game. Major League Baseball revealed a second update to the first phase of All-Star voting on Monday, and the left side of the Red Sox’ infield is still leading the pack at their respective positions by a large margin. Xander Bogaerts leads all American League shortstops with 1,006,408 votes — more than 400,000 votes ahead of Toronto’s Bo Bichette — and Rafael Devers, who’s vying for his first career All-Star appearance, leads AL third basemen with 939,174 votes — more than 450,000 votes ahead of Houston’s Alex Bregman.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts has a big opportunity to rebound tonight

Xander Bogaerts is looking to lift the Red Sox tonight. Last night was full of nothing but pure emotion from start to finish. The evening began with the Red Sox honoring longtime second baseman Dustin Pedroia as he said farewell to the Fenway Faithful with a retirement ceremony. Then the action began as Boston took on the Yankees for the first time at home in 2021. Xander Bogaerts got things starting quickly with a two-run double, but it would go downhill in a hurry for the de facto captain.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox beat Yankees, 5-3, in front of sellout Fenway Park crowd; Hunter Renfroe has 2 RBIs, throws out potential tying run

BOSTON -- Hunter Renfroe made sure his first Red Sox-Yankees game in front of a sold out Fenway Park crowd was a memorable one. Renfroe had two RBIs and threw out the would-be tying run in the fourth inning as the Sox beat the Yankees, 5-3, in front of 36,869 fans. The sellout was the first at Fenway since it was reopened to full capacity late last month.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts on Boston Red Sox beating Yankees after costly error: ‘I’m the happiest guy that we won today’

BOSTON -- After a big win over the Yankees in front of a sellout crowd at Fenway Park, no Red Sox player was as happy as Xander Bogaerts. With the Sox leading 3-0 in the second inning and two runners on base, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela hit a grounder to Bogaerts that looked like a potential inning-ending double play ball. But Bogaerts booted it, allowing Urshela to reach and load the bases. New York would then score three times and tie the game; Boston went on to take the lead in the third and hang on to win, 5-3.