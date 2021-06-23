RJ Barrett Earned Trust and More After Breakout Second Season
Knicks rising junior wing RJ Barrett stepped up huge in year two, finding improvements across nearly every area of his game. R.J. Barrett began his second season in the NBA with a laundry list of perceived defects. Unlike his fellow top draft picks, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, Barrett enjoyed little fanfare. Even mild compliments were difficult to find outside the New York City area. A reflection of this poor perception was captured when less deserving players such as Terence Davis, Coby White, and Eric Paschall received All-Rookie honors over him.theknickswall.com