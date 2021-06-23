Cancel
Trese Season 1: New Release Date, Details, Trailer, and More!

Based on the Filipino comic series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, “Trese” is a Filipino anime-influenced streaming television series voiced by Shay Mitchell, Liza Soberano, and Jon Jon Briones, set in Manila, where dark supernatural forces pervade the criminal underworld, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace — but there’s a storm brewing, the first season premiered on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the US and globally on Friday, June 11, 2021, on Netflix.

