Trese Season 1: New Release Date, Details, Trailer, and More!

There are simply not enough animal puns in the world to explain what this new Netflix original dating show entails. Sexy Beasts is an upcoming series that has a unique but adora-BULL premise. When the streaming platform announced what the show was about, it was quite a PIG-deal to some and WHALEY awesome for others as Netflix users were desperate for a new dating show. It’s super EGG-citing. Let the PANDA-monium begin! (Okay, I’ll stop.)