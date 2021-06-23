Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Deadline Extended: Join the GreenCorps and serve our Community

Paula Carlsen
Paula Carlsen
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL — Minnesota GreenCorps has extended its membership application deadline to June 29.

The Minnesota GreenCorps program, coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, is accepting applications for 50 full-time AmeriCorps members.

Positions are available with governments, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions statewide.

The members will earn a living stipend and education award. Serve 40 hours a week for 11 months, from September 15, 2021, through mid-August 2022. Host sites include cities, counties, tribal nations, public schools, universities, watershed districts, and non-profit organizations.

The program aims to preserve and protect Minnesota's environment while giving training to the new generation of environmental professionals. Each member serves on a project in one of four focus areas:

  1. Air pollutant reduction, including energy conservation and green transportation.
  2. Community readiness and outreach, including public engagement, education, and volunteer mobilization.
  3. Green infrastructure improvements, including stormwater and urban forestry.
  4. Waste reduction, recycling, and organics management.

The members accepted will receive quarterly training from the MPCA, including a three-day orientation at the beginning of the service term. Additionally, members are paired with a mentor whose role is to provide support and resources throughout the service year.

This training and support prepare members to deliver environmental education, implement sustainability projects, improve habitat, launch recycling programs, collaborate with community members, mobilize volunteers, data collection and analysis.

Since the program launched in 2009, Minnesota GreenCorps members have implemented a lot of environmental service projects, such as educating youth, coordinating multi-modal transportation events, conducting energy benchmarking, waste sorting, tree inventories, removing invasive species, and planting trees.

Join now and serve Minnesota. The power of AmeriCorps, the power of you.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

