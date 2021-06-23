Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Everything we know about the One Britain One Nation campaign

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPjZ4_0acqIavT00

Everyone is obsessed with the government backing a campaign to make schoolchildren sing a cursed song about how great Britain is this Friday.

The Department for Education said the campaign, which also involves clapping for a minute for those who helped during the coronavirus pandemic, will help children learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect”.

Unsurprisingly, the song has been bashed to bits on social media, with some saying it reminds them of fascist songs in the past and others sadly reminded of Brexit . Yes, the campaigners have certainly created ‘One Britain One Nation’ unity. But, it appears, not necessarily in the way they might have liked.

Here’s everything we know about how this somewhat bizarre idea managed to see the light of day:

What is the campaign?

Simply put, One Britain One Nation is a campaign to bring the nation together and celebrate everything that is good about Britain.

While the government has supported it, the event was set up by Kash Singh, a former police officer from Bradford. It lists its aim as being “to create, a strong, fair, harmonious and a proud British Nation, celebrating patriotism and respect for all our people”.

A key way of doing so? Having a day in which these values are honoured.

So, on Friday 25 June, children are meant to dress in red and white and sing an anthem written by children at St John’s CE Primary School, Bradford.

How did it start?

Singh trademarked the idea in 2005 then set up the campaign in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 2013 after retiring from the police force in 2012.

He told Times Radio: “We started the concept in Bradford and West Yorkshire, and it’s been very, very successful indeed, so what we want to look at is taking it across the nation.

“It was something that was born from my dream as a police officer, in terms of what I’d see, in terms of my passion, pride and frustration, and something that I feel needed to be done in this country.

“This country is a brilliant country. I came to this country as a six-year-old kid who couldn’t speak a word of English. My parents were labourers, they worked in a factory and foundry, and there are fantastic people in this country.

“One of the things that was missing for me was what we need to do, is we need an organisation that the people of this country can align themselves to, to showcase their passion, pride and love for this great nation.

“I think we need to celebrate and create this spirit of oneness and togetherness, and showcase that we’re all one people of this country regardless of where you’re from.”

In 2016, it received £10,000 in funding from the National Lottery to help get it off the ground. In 2018, it received the same sum. It’s a shame the money didn’t go to a professional band. Sorry, Bradford schoolchildren.

Are any politicians linked to it?

We’ve counted six. Speaking in Parliament in 2018, Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns announced that she and fellow Tory MP Andrew Rosindell had just launched the One Britain One Nation all-party group to support it.

In case you need reminding, Jenkyns is a Brexiteer who once shared a wrong image of the Union flag despite her apparent patriotism.

And if Rosindell rings a bell, that’s because he is the flag-loving MP who called for it to be mandatory for the Union flag to be flown at all schools in the UK. He is also a member of the Flag Institute, which is a group that offers advice and guidance about flags and their usage.

Anyway, in her speech, Jenkyns said it would be “working with schools to promote pride in our country, and respect, tolerance and inclusion regardless of one’s background.”

She asked: “Will the Prime Minister join me in paying tribute to the founder of One Britain One Nation, Kash Singh, for the hard work he is doing to promote unity in our communities and schools?

Theresa May replied: “It is absolutely right that we pay tribute to those like Kash Singh who are working to promote inclusion and unity in our communities, and it is important that we see that the values of respect and inclusion, regardless of one’s background”.

Despite that rousing sentiment, only two other MPs joined the group: Labour’s John Grogan, who lost his seat in 2019 and Tory MP Jack Lopresti who just so happens to be married to... Andrea Jenkyns. A supportive husband, then.

Nevertheless, this year Esther McVey and Philip Davies – both Tory MPs – mentioned the group in Parliament on separate occasions and asked the government to endorse it. Davies mentioned it yesterday to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and it looks like it really made an impact.

Who else supports it?

What’s a campaign worth if it doesn’t have a celebrity endorsement? Nothing! Thank goodness Joanna Lumley is on board, then. She said:

“The aims and aspirations of OBON are extremely impressive and timely. I wish the project all the success it so richly deserves and I support its vision of one Nation with all my heart.”

And who isn’t so keen?

Nicola Sturgeon for one. She said she first assumed the UK Government’s backing for the idea was a “spoof” when she saw it on social media.

Speaking after meeting with EU citizens living in Scotland and organisations supporting people to apply for settled status to remain in the UK, she said: “I’m trying to imagine the outrage there would be if the Scottish Government was insisting or even encouraging Scottish school kids to sing some song about how great Scotland is.

“People would be – and rightly so – up in arms about it.

“Every aspect of it is ludicrous and I think it says sadly so much that we know about the misguided priorities, the hypocrisy and just the ridiculous nature of a lot of what this UK Government is doing.”

And that, friends, is the inspiring story of how one man lobbied for a patriotic nightmare to be drilled into the nation’s consciousness by the government.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Andrea Jenkyns
Person
Philip Davies
Person
Esther Mcvey
Person
Joanna Lumley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Eu Citizens#Oneness#Celebrity Endorsement#Uk#Britain One Nation#British Nation#St John#Ce Primary School#Times Radio#The National Lottery#Parliament#Union#The Flag Institute#Labour#Obon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Britain's parties fight for votes in northern England

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Voters in a northern English region were casting their ballots on Thursday in a new test of whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can extend his Conservative Party's control over traditionally opposition-supporting areas. The constituency Batley and Spen, which has voted for the opposition Labour...
EducationThe Guardian

Education department challenged over support for One Britain One Nation day

The government has been criticised on social media after supporting a campaign encouraging schoolchildren to commemorate “One Britain One Nation” day on Friday. A tweet from the Department for Education said it was encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate the day and featured a link to onebritainonenation.com website. The...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

As a teacher, I can’t support this ‘One Britain One Nation’ nonsense

Rows of adorable, smiley school children; images of happily diverse folk doing lovely, wholesome things; a song that is supposed to celebrate tolerance and pride. How could anyone suggest that the Department of Education’s invitation to schools to participate in One Britain One Nation Day (and to sing the One Britain One Nation song) has sinister overtones?Well, there’s the hypocrisy for starters. Woe betide educators ever discuss “white privilege”, or the murky history of slavery and its entanglement with building modern Britain. But a bit of cheerful nationalism? Apparently, this is the kind of political bias that does belong in...
Worldtheface.com

Alternative anthems to sing this One Britain One Nation day

Haven’t you heard? Today is One Britain One Nation day, a campaign that will see school children up and down the country wave plastic Union Jack flags with glee as they ​“celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect and a tremendous desire to help others.” While that might sound like a sweet sentiment, the campaign is, of course, just another cog in the government’s patriotic (*cough* nationalistic) spin machine. If you’re in any doubt, then just listen to the song the Department of Education is urging schools to teach students for the occasion:
Relationship AdviceWNCY

Britain’s cabinet office minister and wife to divorce

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s cabinet office minister Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior ministers, has separated from his wife and they are planning to divorce, the couple spokesperson said on Friday. “It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no one else involved. They have...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Scots to mark first national ‘Thank You Day’ after campaign

Scots will come together on Sunday to mark the first national “Thank You Day” in a campaign which has been backed by Nicola Sturgeon. Tartan Tea Parties will be held as part of the initiative from a grassroots campaign to hold the UK’s largest ever thank you party and build on the community spirit felt during lockdown.
PoliticsBBC

Are Green MSPs set to join the SNP government?

Quietly over the summer, while much of Scotland is on holiday, a new Holyrood administration could take shape. I say "new". It would still be led by Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP, after their fourth Scottish Parliament election win. It might, however, expand to make room for the first ever...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Relief for Britain's Labour as party holds parliament seat

London — In a closely watched contest in northern England, Kim Leadbeater has won the Batley and Spen by-election in a result which will allow Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to breathe a sigh of relief. Labour faced turmoil if the West Yorkshire seat was lost, but Leadbetter's success will...
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Do we need an English Parliament?

In 1741, David Hume, in his essay “Of National Character”, declared that “The English, of any people in the universe, have the least of a national character, unless this very singularity may pass for such.” Part of the reason for this is that, until recently, “England” was used indiscriminately to refer to Britain. Englishness came to be intertwined with Britishness, and in consequence, England seemed to have no political personality of her own. As one political scientist declared 40 years ago, England was “a state of mind, not a consciously organised political institution”. While of course there was always politics in England, there did not seem be a politics of England.
EconomyTelegraph

Rachel Reeves: Labour will be on the side of British businesses

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party will be "on the side of British businesses", Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has pledged, as she unveiled plans to hand more public contracts to UK firms and suggested the party could cut business rates. In her first newspaper interview since being appointed in May,...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

‘Labour is coming home’, says Keir Starmer after fending off Tory by-election challenge

Keir Starmer has claimed Labour is “back” after his party fended off a by-election challenge from the Conservatives in West Yorkshire.Arriving in Batley on the morning after his party defied expectations to hold the seat, Sir Keir invoked a football reference, telling assembled reporters: “We're gonna fight all the way, every inch of the way. And we're going to win that battle. We've got to fight that. But Labour is back. This is just the start; I want many more days like this. Labour is coming home.”The slogan “Labour is coming home” was first used by Tony Blair...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s pick to run ‘independent’ Greensill lobbying inquiry was Tory candidate

Boris Johnson’s pick to run the “independent” inquiry into the Greensill lobbying scandal is a former Conservative Party member and candidate, it has been revealed.The appointment of Nigel Boardman had already sparked allegations of “cronyism” because he is a non-executive director of the business department – and his father was a Tory minister.The high-flying lawyer also opposed David Cameron’s limited curbs to lobbying practices a decade ago, and is an adviser to the law firm Slaughter and May, which has received £7m of government contracts.Now documents from the 1986 London borough elections show Mr Boardman stood to be a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news: PM urged to call in army over HGV crisis as Labour demands Greensill inquiry scrapped

Boris Johnson is facing calls to bring in the army to prevent the collapse of supermarket supply chains due to the combined effects of Covid and Brexit.Industry leaders say there is a shortfall of at least 60,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers because of “a perfect storm” of EU drivers shunning the UK and cancelled licence tests cancelled because of the pandemic. The crisis has already left some firms such as Haribo struggling to get their goods into supermarkets.The warnings came after Brexit minister David Frost admitted that the UK could be confronted with a “series of rolling...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Batley and Spen by-election result – live: Starmer declares ‘Labour is coming home’ after crucial red wall win

Labour has unexpectedly won the Batley and Spen by-election in West Yorkshire by just over 300 votes, a result which eases the pressure on party leader Sir Keir Starmer.“Labour is back – Labour is coming home,” Sir Keir declared after Kim Leadbeater took the seat with 13,296 votes – a majority of just 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.Conservative chair Amanda Milling suggested Matt Hancock’s rule-breaking affair was a factor in the loss. “It was something that came up on the doorstep – I have to be honest about that.”Ms Leadbeater said the people of Batley and Spen had...