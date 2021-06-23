No tax increase needed in District One as budget passes

Lexington, SC 06/23/2021 - On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a public hearing and meeting of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees, the board approved a 2021–2022 general fund operating budget of $304,035,616. The estimated $304,035,616 general fund operating budget for 2021–2022 represents about a 2.25% and $6,702,363 increase over last year’s $297,333,253 general fund operating budget. It consists of about 88.30% salaries and related costs, 7.11% for programs and services, and 4.59% for utilities and maintenance. The district anticipates a 2% student increase of 515 students, 73.27 certified and licensed professional FTE, and 10.0 support and administrator additions. The state allows districts to increase millage by the Act 388 formula (the percent of the growth in school district population and the CPI). However, at the third reading, Lexington District One administrators currently recommend a budget that includes no mill (tax) increase. The district’s 2021–2022 general fund operating budget is supported, in part, by revenue generated from school operating millage (shown on tax bills as “School 1 Operation”). However, homeowners do not pay taxes for school operating millage on their homes due to a law called Act 388, passed in 2006. Act 388 eliminated school operations property taxes in their entirety for all owner-occupied residential property. Since then, revenue from one cent of the sales tax reimburses school districts for the remaining property tax relief (shown on tax bills as “School Tax Credit”). In this budget, the district does not request an increase in operating millage for fiscal year 2021–2022. Therefore, the operating millage will remain at 308.86 mills and bring in an estimated $93,400,000.