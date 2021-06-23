Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Challengers defeated incumbents in key primary races in Chautauqua County

chautauquatoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbents were defeated by their challengers in three key Primary Day contests in Chautauqua County. In unofficial results from the County Board of Elections, Natalie Luczkowiak defeated Don Williams in the Democratic race for 1st Ward Common Council in the City of Dunkirk, 427-266. Luczkowiak told WDOE News on Wednesday that her victory was a team effort, and she is very confident that she will be elected in November...

chautauquatoday.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Elections
Dunkirk, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williams
Person
Laura Smith
Person
Susan Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Challengers#Incumbents#Democratic#1st Ward Common Council#Wdoe News#Republican#Carroll Town Supervisor#Smith 110#Arkwright Town Supervisor#Ripley Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.
AccidentsCNN

Search continues after Surfside collapse site demolition

Miami Beach apartment building ordered to evacuate. From CNN's Dakin Andone, Hollie Silverman and Melissa Alonso. Amid the investigation into what caused the collapse, the nearby city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a three-story residential building Saturday evening out of an abundance of caution, according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier.