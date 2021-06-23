Challengers defeated incumbents in key primary races in Chautauqua County
Incumbents were defeated by their challengers in three key Primary Day contests in Chautauqua County. In unofficial results from the County Board of Elections, Natalie Luczkowiak defeated Don Williams in the Democratic race for 1st Ward Common Council in the City of Dunkirk, 427-266. Luczkowiak told WDOE News on Wednesday that her victory was a team effort, and she is very confident that she will be elected in November...chautauquatoday.com