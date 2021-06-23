Germany vs Hungary: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Ukraine will take on England in the last quarter-final of Euro 2020 on Saturday night, battling for a place in the tournament's last four in Rome. The Three Lions booked their place in the meeting with an historic 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley, beating Die Mannschaft in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966. Gareth Southgate's side have shown great metal in the competition thus far, remaining the only team to not have conceded a goal.