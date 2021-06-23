Germany vs Hungary: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Germany take on Hungary on Wednesday in their final group stage fixture of Euro 2020, where a win could see them finish top of the group. After a rather concerning defeat to France in their opening game of the tournament, Germany bounced back with a 4-2 thrashing of Portugal to remind everyone of their credentials. Consider that France must face Portugal in their final game, and suddenly Die Mannschaft hold the keys to the group all of a sudden.www.90min.com