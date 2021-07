Want to know about this sci-fi mystery story? Here is everything you should know about Darker than black Season 3. Darker than Black Season 3 is much awaited. It is a Japanese anime television series directed by Tensai Okamura and animated by Bones. This science fiction anime premiered across Japan in 2007 and got a very good rating scale on IMDb that is 7.7/10. The music for the series is composed by Yoko Kanno. Like other Japanese anime, the series has also been adapted from two manga, which are shown in Monthly Asuka and in Young Gangan. The Japanese anime series has not officially announced the renewal of its third season which has not been released for a decade. Waiting more than a decade it seems that fans will now get another entertaining season of this sci-fi anime series. Fans are eagerly waiting for season 3. Let’s catch some updated news on Darker than Black Season 3.